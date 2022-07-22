ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

Green River City Council approves custodial service contract for Green River Recreation Center

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen River- At the Green River City Council meeting, an agreement for custodial services for the fiscal year 2023 at the Recreation Center was approved. In an effort to ensure the maximum benefit to the City of Green River, service contracts are issued for...

SCSD #1 school board discusses 2023 budget

Rock Springs- On July 20, 2022, Sweetwater County School District 1 had a meeting to discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. The Wyoming Believing in Literacy Together Discrtic Grant was discussed. “In September of 2020, Wyoming was awarded a federal grant of over $43 million dollars over 5 years,” said Jodie Garner. The grant timeline begins in August 2022 and lasts until September 2025. 15 percent of the funds have to go towards birth to age 5, 40 percent has to go towards kindergarten to grade 5, and the last 40 percent has to go towards grades 6 to 12. This grant aims to improve pre-literacy skills, reading, and writing, for Wyoming students from birth to grade 12. When figuring out how the goal could be achieved, the Literacy Leadership Team came up with several ideas that included: increasing the number of teachers who are able to teach literacy skills, preparing children before kindergarten, making sure students can read proficiently by the end of grades 3 and 5, giving graduates the literacy skills necessary for college and careers, and ensure that families have access to literacy programs.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
The Union Pacific checkerboard

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A vintage railroad land grant map recently examined by the staff at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum is a reminder of how the events of a century and a half ago still affect our lives today. Case in point: the Union Pacific Checkerboard. The Transcontinental...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Nicholas Thomas Kragovich III (August 2, 1937 – July 25, 2022)

Nicholas “Nick” Thomas Kragovich III, 84, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Kragovich passed away following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life and Military Honors will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County extended forecast for July 27, 2022

Today – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 9 to 17 mph, becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
ARTini is back in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and Sweetwater County Concert Association are excited to bring back ARTini, after a hiatus due to covid restrictions. Set for September 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, ARTini is a celebration of the “art of...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 26 – July 27, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Rock Springs and Green River begin Legion Baseball State Tournaments

July 25, 2022 — The Rock Springs Stallions and Green River Knights American Legion baseball teams will begin play today at their respective state tournaments. Both tournaments are double elimination. Class AA Tournament in Sheridan – Rock Springs, #7 seed, will open play today against #2 seeded Gillette at...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Wyoming Inmate Dies at Hospital in Torrington; Autopsy Pending

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Corrections is reporting Fred Matthew Foley, a Wyoming inmate, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Community Hospital in Torrington. Foley was convicted of first-degree sexual assault intrusion in Sweetwater County and sentenced to 30 to 40 years by Third District Court Judge Richard Lavery on October 22, 2014.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, July 24, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was sent by Rose Fry of Mountain View, Wyoming. Rose writes: “What you cannot see are the tents pitched all over with sleeping cyclists tucked away inside. This was the 4th day of the Tour de Wyoming which takes place every year and includes 280+ cyclists. This year ages ranged from 14 yrs of age to 83.”
WYOMING STATE
ARCY Art Returns to Wyoming’s Big Show

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to welcome ARCY Art to Wyoming’s Big Show! Known for his paint splashed style of large-scale street art, ARCY has been defining his skills for over a decade. In 2015, ARCY announced his inaugural North American live event mural tour, where he took his skills on the road, spray painting 8′ x 12′ live event walls in front of thousands of onlookers in many of the largest cities across the nation.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Dinosaur Enthusiasts Will Want to See Dino Encounters at Wyoming’s Big Show

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to announce the return of the dinosaur to southwest Wyoming! Traveling back in time 65 million years to the Cretaceous period, visitors to Wyoming’s Big Show will be introduced to and learn about five different species of dinosaur that were found in North America.
WYOMING STATE

