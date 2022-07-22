ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Taylor Swift Fans Have Bad Blood With Jeopardy Contestants After They Fail At Recognizing Her Lyrics In A Clue

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JsuqS_0gpXxguI00
(Image credit: Vevo)

Hell hath no fury like a Swiftie scorned. Taylor Swift fans were up in arms over the July 20 episode of Jeopardy!, after the lyrics to one of her hits went over the players' heads. The singer’s songs have been featured on a number of TV shows and movies, but this wasn’t one for the scrapbook, as all three contestants failed to ring in with even a guess. There is a certain amount of pride to be had when a viewer bests the three televised contestants on any given clue, but fans seemed to be in a state of disbelief, and they took to social media to air their grievances.

The clue came in the Double Jeopardy! round and was the $400 clue for the category “The Title That Completes the Rhyme.” Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings — whose return to co-hosting has already been noteworthy after a joke about circumcision — read, “And I’m just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh you need to just stop like can you just not step on my gown?” The lyrics come from Taylor Swift’s upbeat, anti-troll, anti-homophobia anthem “You Need to Calm Down,” but Swifties tweeted that they were just unable to do so:

Everyone who makes it on to #Jeopardy clearly has a crown in my book, but I cannot calm down when there is a triple stumper Taylor Swift clue.

Ken Jennings’ delivery of the song lyrics definitely didn’t do the contestants any favors. “Oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh” doesn’t do justice to what fans are used to hearing from the great T-Swift, and one Twitter user said they understood why the trio on stage might have had trouble:

In fairness, @KenJennings hilariously deadpanning the lyrics made me miss even really obvious ones. I don’t know about anyone else, but it’s really hard for me to identify the song without the music!

Not all viewers were so understanding. Some Taylor Swift fans, like this one, recognized “You Need to Calm Down” immediately and just simply didn’t understand why none of the contestants buzzed in:

Ikr. I saw this today live and I JUMPED I knew exactly what it was and everyone was silent like omg!!??

And not to be overdramatic or anything, but some Swifties’ tweets sounded like they were ready to burn it all down:

none of the jeopardy contestants got the taylor swift clue shut the whole show down

Logically, very few, if any, people are going to know the answers to every clue on the Jeopardy! board, and even Taylor Swift herself would not approve of any social media attacks lodged at these players. We also know it’s easier to answer the questions from home than it is for the players on the Alex Trebek Stage. But it’s also thrilling to see a clue pop up on that board that you know, particularly if it’s a subject you feel passionate about, and there’s no place for logic when it comes to fandom.

Only a week remains in the current Jeopardy! season, after which viewers will hopefully get to see if Ken Jennings lives to deadpan song lyrics for another season, or if that job will fall permanently to Mayim Bialik or even multiple hosts. While we wait, check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what new and returning shows are premiering soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGUWb_0gpXxguI00

Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.

Comments / 1

Related
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Can't Play With a Baby Deer Is Just Priceless

As much as it pains you, sometimes you have to tell your pet no for their own good. Even if they're giving you the puppy-dog eyes. Even when it hurts! That's the lesson that one person on TikTok illustrated with a now-viral video of their dog trying to restrain himself when a baby deer shows up in their yard. The little guy just wanted to make a friend!
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Song
Person
Mayim Bialik
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam This Contestant for ‘Making a Fool of Himself’ With ‘Over the Top’ Antics

Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bad Blood
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Her Voice, But Her Hip-Thrusting Skills Are On Point In BTS Video From Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums. As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times, giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’ Fans Are in a Frenzy Over Brandi Passante’s Latest Post With Barry Weiss

For fans of Storage Wars, they can geek out over seeing show stars Brandi Passante and Barry Weiss team up for some sweet pics. We get a chance to see them together in two photos from Passante’s Instagram account. A third photo features a motorcycle but we don’t know if it’s hers or Weiss’ sweet ride. Well, fans love seeing these two TV stars together. Feast your eyes upon Passante and Weiss having some laughs and fun.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Huge Change That Should Excite Longtime Fans

Dancing With the Stars is making yet another change to its show in advance of next season. According to Variety, Dancing With the Stars' former showrunner, Conrad Green, is returning to the show as it moves to Disney+. Green was the initial showrunner for the dance competition when it first premiered on ABC in 2005.
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
132K+
Followers
35K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy