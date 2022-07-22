Lowell mobile home a total loss after fire, fire district says

LEBANON, Ore. -- Due to the high temperatures expected during this week, the Lebanon Fire District says it will station a wildland firefighting truck in at-risk areas. The LFD says the truck, designated Brush 31, will patrol the Wildland Urban Interface parts of LFD’s coverage and inspect sites near homes where fires might start. The LFD says the Wildland Urban Interface zones are places where structures and other human development meet or intermingle with undeveloped land with plant life that might be fuel for a fire. The LFD adds that much of its coverage includes this type of area. In addition, they say Brush 31’s inspections will make recommendations to homeowners about how to mitigate the risk of fire and will be provided at no cost.

LEBANON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO