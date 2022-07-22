Lowell mobile home a total loss after fire, fire district says

EUGENE, Ore. – Inflation is hitting everyone hard, and people saving their extra cash means less donations. FOOD for Lane County, a local food bank, says they’ve seen fewer donations as food prices have gone up, and they’ve also had to tighten their own budget. Dawn Marie Woodward, who works with the nonprofit, says they’re paying more to operate their trucks because of higher gas prices. In addition, she also says donations started declining when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the organization has had to buy more food to supplement donations.
