Dynamic NFTs, also known as Living NFTs, use smart contracts to change based on external data sources. Here’s how they work. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are unique digital assets that exist as a permanent record on blockchain. But if you thought that meant they were static and unchanging, think again. There is, in fact, a whole genre of living NFTs. Also referred to as dynamic NFTs, these non-fungible tokens can shift and mutate over time, according to programmable features encoded by their developers.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO