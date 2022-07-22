ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Everett Freeman Arnold (April 3, 1957 – July 18, 2022)

Everett Freeman Arnold, 65, passed away July 18, 2022, at his home...

Girder installation at I-80 Baxter Interchange

SWEETWATER, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from IHC SCOTT Inc. will be installing girders on the eastbound structure at Baxter Interchange at Exit 111 and will be requiring the closure of the crossroad underneath. The crossroad closure will be in effect during the daytime hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 27 to July 30 each day.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 25 – July 26, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SCSD #1 school board discusses 2023 budget

Rock Springs- On July 20, 2022, Sweetwater County School District 1 had a meeting to discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. The Wyoming Believing in Literacy Together Discrtic Grant was discussed. “In September of 2020, Wyoming was awarded a federal grant of over $43 million dollars over 5 years,” said Jodie Garner. The grant timeline begins in August 2022 and lasts until September 2025. 15 percent of the funds have to go towards birth to age 5, 40 percent has to go towards kindergarten to grade 5, and the last 40 percent has to go towards grades 6 to 12. This grant aims to improve pre-literacy skills, reading, and writing, for Wyoming students from birth to grade 12. When figuring out how the goal could be achieved, the Literacy Leadership Team came up with several ideas that included: increasing the number of teachers who are able to teach literacy skills, preparing children before kindergarten, making sure students can read proficiently by the end of grades 3 and 5, giving graduates the literacy skills necessary for college and careers, and ensure that families have access to literacy programs.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
The Food Bank of Sweetwater County is asking for donations

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Food Bank of Sweetwater County is asking the community for donations for the food bank. The Food Bank of Sweetwater County is seeing an increase in people and an increase in the price of food. They have had to reduce the amount of food distributed to the community. “Last year in June, we served 1,501 people and 548 families. This year in June we served 2,052 people and 723 families,” Kathy Siler stated in a press release.
Sweetwater County extended forecast for July 27, 2022

Today – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 9 to 17 mph, becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

