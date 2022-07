David Snowden cut to the chase, and Jason Golden wasn’t far behind him. As director of schools for the Franklin Special School District and superintendent for Williamson County Schools, respectively, Snowden and Golden took the opportunity at Tuesday morning’s Breakfast with the Mayors to praise teachers in their districts and across Tennessee. This wasn’t a random celebration of educators timed to be announced as a new school year soon begins.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO