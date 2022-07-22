ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Ole Miss Rebels Named to 2022 Preseason All-SEC Football Team

By Ben King
 4 days ago
With the Southeastern Conference Media Days in the rearview mirror, the SEC announced the 2022 preseason All-SEC teams on Friday, and four Ole Miss Rebels made the cut.

Every Ole Miss selection plays on the offensive side of the ball.

Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker was the only Rebel named to first-team. Broeker, who has already been named a 2022 Preseason All-American, will be starting at left guard for the Rebels after starting every game at left tackle the past two seasons. Broeker has allowed just two sacks in 497 pass-blocking snaps.

Ole Miss receiver Jonathan Mingo made second-team after appearing in just six games in 2021. Mingo is trying to stay healthy and emerge as a leader in the Rebel receiver room this fall after former Ole Miss wideouts Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders departed for the National Football League in April.

Ole Miss offensive lineman Jeremy James and running back Zach Evans both made third-team. Evans transferred to Ole Miss in January from the TCU Horned Frogs and is primed for a breakout season with the Rebels. In two seasons with TCU, Evans recorded 146 carries, 1,063 rushing yards, and nine rushing touchdowns. Evans is another Rebel hoping for a healthy 2022 season after appearing in six games last fall.

Ole Miss will begin fall camp in just a few weeks and open the 2022 season at home against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 3 at 3 p.m. CT. The Week 1 matchup will be televised on SEC Network.

