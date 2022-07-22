ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly woman attacked in 'broad daylight' at Colorado city park

By Tamera Twitty
 4 days ago
File photo. Photo Credit: carlballou (iStock).

A 75-year-old woman was violently attacked on Thursday while walking at Central Park in Boulder, according to officials from the Boulder Police Department.

The woman was reportedly walking along a bike path at the park when the attack occurred at around 12:45 PM on the 1700 block of 13th Street.

"The suspect grabbed the 75-year-old woman by her hair and threw her to the ground. Passersby pulled the suspect off the victim and detained him until officers arrived," a news release from the Boulder Police Department said.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old James Moore, who had no apparent ties or address in the Boulder area.

"Moore was taken to the hospital for a medical hold and issued a felony summons for assault on an at-risk adult due to the age of the victim," the release said.

Police are now looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 303-441-3323 reference case 22-06932.

Susan Finney
4d ago

There is a special place in hell for criminals like Moore. Sending prayers of strength, love and healing to the victim. 🙏❤💞💕

Patricia Trujillo
4d ago

how could anyone have that kind of mind to hurt someone who's elderly.😳 why are some young minds so evil? is it the drugs they crave?

Lu Ann Mock
3d ago

I'm an old elderly woman, would love to be attacked while I'm holding my little Stihl chain saw, I walk with it

