Slope work to close part of Crozet Avenue

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Construction is underway on Lynchburg’s Downstream Swinging Bridge and nearby trail access points are closed. On Monday, the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Department announced that Athens Building Construction began construction on the Downstream Swinging Bridge that connects Lower Creekside Trail to Beaver Trail. The release...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is spending millions for a new Public Safety Operations Center in the northern part of the county. The county didn’t have to look too far for a space: Its repurposing the former JCPenney location at Fashion Square. The space is slated to be used for parking, maintenance, and storage of emergency vehicles, as well as other functions.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Some residents of a Shenandoah County private community are upset after a neighbor removed 24 of their mailboxes from his property and dumped them half a mile away. “There’s 24 accounts of destruction of property and tampering with the United States mail, and he did...
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Virginia processed just four COVID related deaths Tuesday, but half of them were in the WSVA listening area. The Virginia Department of Health reported fatal cases of the virus in Staunton and Waynesboro. There were also a pair of new COVID related hospitalizations in the valley.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Albemarle County School Board will hold a closed meeting on Thursday at 12 p.m. to discuss personnel matters. The meeting will take place in Room 320 of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville. Additionally, the School Board...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A significant number of tenants in Mallside Forest Apartments were given five-day "pay or quit" notices last week, meaning they had to pay what they owe in rent or face eviction. "I deserve to have a roof over my head," said Mable Christian, one...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Gabe's department store and Big Lots are officially going into the old Burlington Coat Factory building on Wards Road in Lynchburg. These are both great developments if you're a savvy shopper in the area. Both stores offer a variety of items at discounted prices.
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County on Route 612 (Frog Pond Road) a half-mile north of Route 720 (Morris Mill Road) at 7:36 a.m. Saturday. A 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling north on Route 612 when it ran off the right side of the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next week, James Monroe’s Highland will be hosting the Albemarle County Fair. The event will take palace Aug. 4 through 6 at the historical home, featuring exhibits, home arts, crafts, food, livestock and more. Additionally, the fair is working in collaboration with Highland...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County. VSP announced Monday, July 25, that it was called out to a crash along Route 612 (Frog Pond Road), near Morris Mill Road, around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23. A 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix had gone off the road, struck a fence, and overturned.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a paper production facility early Monday morning. By 12:30 a.m. crews were on scene at Greif Packaging Services, and the fire was under control by 3:30 a.m. All the fire departments in Amherst County as well as one from both Appomattox and Nelson Counties responded.
July 26, 1990 — Fort Rhodes, one of Page County’s most important historic landmarks, was completely destroyed in a lightning-set blaze Friday night. Only two chimneys, the old cellar fort believed to have been a refuge from marauding Indians and a monument to the Rhodes family, survived the flames. The property is located on Va. 615 three miles northwest of Luray about .2 mile west of the South Fork of the Shenandoah River.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer has flipped on its side, off of the road on Interstate 95 near I-295 to I-64 Highway West to Norfolk, Charlottesville. Emergency response teams are responding to the incident. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, one northbound travel lane was initially closed, but later reopened. All I-95 travel lanes are now open, but the right shoulder has been closed.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested in Campbell County in connection to multiple larceny cases. Deputies were investigating a larceny case on Timberlake Road when they received information that 26-year-old Chadwick Pedro of Lynchburg was possibly involved. Deputies say Pedro had an active warrant in Lynchburg.
Those of us who follow demographic data spend a lot of time talking about how we’re getting older as a nation, why that’s bad for the economy, and how communities that want to prosper need to attract more young adults – which is often easier said than done since there are fewer of them and lots of other localities trying to do the same thing.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Emergency Management Department says officials are responding to a bomb threat. According to a post, the threat was reported in the area of McLeod Hall. Anyone in the area is urged to evacuate the area and follow directions from law enforcement.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Charlottesville man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Miller School Road just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. The driver, 81-year-old Mark...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some new schools being built in the Commonwealth will feature gender-neutral bathrooms and construction projects in Central Virginia are following suit. Both Albemarle County Public Schools and Charlottesville City Schools have gender-neutral bathrooms in mind when it comes to its’ upcoming renovations. The school districts say...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY , Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday night around 10 o’clock for a report of a man outside of his neighbor’s house shining lights inside the home and knocking on the door. The caller also said they heard several gun shots.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported after a possible road rage incident in a roundabout in Lynchburg Tuesday. Lynchburg Police are investigating shots being fired near the traffic circle on Lakeside Drive. About 11 a.m. July 26, police were called about drivers of a Mercedes and a...
Comments / 0