Tennessee State

John Rose issues statement on Appropriations Bill

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Millions of Tennesseans are suffering significant, if not disastrous, hardships from the record-breaking inflation we are all experiencing. Inflation is the highest it’s been since 1981, and despite President Biden’s admonition to the contrary, it’s proving to be anything but temporary. I have...

The Associated Press

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a startling turnabout, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin announced an expansive agreement Wednesday that had eluded them for months addressing health care and climate, raising taxes on high earners and large corporations and reducing federal debt. The two Democrats said the Senate would vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats for an unexpected victory in the runup to November elections in which their congressional control is in peril. A House vote would follow, perhaps later in August, with unanimous Republican opposition in both chambers seemingly...
The Associated Press

Courts block abortion bans in Wyoming, North Dakota

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Abortion bans set to take effect this week in Wyoming and North Dakota were temporarily blocked Wednesday by judges in those states amid lawsuits arguing that the bans violate their state constitutions. A judge in Wyoming sided with a firebombed women’s health clinic and others who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients, while a North Dakota judge sided with the state’s only abortion clinic, Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo. The Wyoming law was set to take effect Wednesday. The North Dakota law was set to take effect Thursday. Meanwhile, West Virginia lawmakers moved ahead with a ban amid protests and dozens speaking against the measure.
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. In a sharp reversal of previous policy, Blinken also said he expects to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time since before Russia invaded Ukraine to discuss the deal and other matters. Blinken’s comments marked the first time the U.S. government has publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure the release of Griner, who was arrested on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February and testified Wednesday at her trial. He did not offer details on the proposed deal outlined to the Russians, though a person familiar with the matter said the U.S. government has offered to trade convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.
POTUS

