Ohio National Guard preps for the next generation of warfare

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In one week, Ohio voters will participate in the state’s second primary election of 2022 to decide who will represent them in the Statehouse. The long-awaited Aug. 2 primary election — which will cost the state an estimated $25 million — will only feature state legislative and state central committee candidates, as the Ohio Supreme Court ruled every attempt by the Ohio Redistricting Commission to pass district maps as unconstitutional, prompting the state to hold two primary elections.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO