Ohio State

Ohio National Guard preps for the next generation of warfare

NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In 2020,...

NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life and service of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Who is running for Ohio Statehouse in August?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In one week, Ohio voters will participate in the state’s second primary election of 2022 to decide who will represent them in the Statehouse. The long-awaited Aug. 2 primary election — which will cost the state an estimated $25 million — will only feature state legislative and state central committee candidates, as the Ohio Supreme Court ruled every attempt by the Ohio Redistricting Commission to pass district maps as unconstitutional, prompting the state to hold two primary elections.
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Things to do in Ohio: Alum Creek State Park

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The price of everything is rising, from food and utilities to shelter and fuel prices. So enjoying a weekend getaway may seem out of reach because of the cost. So, you’re stuck in the middle of the Buckeye State and you want to know what...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How a Linden man became a local ‘super hero’

LINDEN, Ohio (WCMH) – In many Columbus neighborhoods, the community center is the place that holds that neighborhood together. Linden is one of those neighborhoods. Linden opened it’s new state-of-the-art community center 16 months ago, and they needed a superhero to run it. Enter, Super Mario. Summertime is...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: Larry Davis found in tote in Chillicothe

Missing in Ohio: Larry Davis found in tote in Chillicothe. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3b9mflD. Missing in Ohio: Larry Davis found in tote in Chillicothe. Juveniles charged with murder on the rise in Columbus. Jerod Smalley and his dad inducted as West Virginia …. 10-year-old’s accused rapist says he’s not guilty …...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio abortion law could cause ‘alarming’ maternal health outcomes, doctors say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Doctors are fearful that more soon-to-be mothers in Ohio could die in the post-Roe era. The state’s maternal mortality rate is 18% higher than the national average, with 23.8 deaths per 100,000 births, according to federal data released by America’s Health Rankings. Physicians, however, caution that Ohio’s near-total abortion ban could cause the state’s “alarming” maternal health outcomes to worsen.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why Pickerington schools is raising meal prices

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The Pickerington Local School District announced it will be raising prices on all school meals this year. The district’s announcement said the increase is due to the rising cost of food and expected supply chain issues. The new prices are:. Breakfast for all grades:...
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

10 more cars broken into near Columbus airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 40 cars were broken into in less than two weeks, all not far from John Glenn International Airport. Columbus police are now trying to find out who’s responsible and stop the trend. In all of 2021, Columbus police said there were about...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Secretary of State Frank LaRose on next week’s primary election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There is just one week before Ohioans take to the polls in the state’s second primary election of the year. This special primary came down to redistricting. District lines were not ready when the spring primary rolled around, postponing the primary vote for state representatives, state senators, and state central committee members.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Intel jobs open: Where can you apply?

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Job openings in engineering, technical support, construction and more are all on the table at Ohio’s coming Intel plant. Career listings spotted Monday showed that Intel is looking to fill at least 14 types of positions for its semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. Although the company delayed its groundbreaking ceremony for the Ohio plant over the CHIPS Act stalling in U.S. Congress, it still moved ahead with bringing construction crews to the planned site for “early work.”
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thief could be disguised in stolen Zanesville truck: AEP

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man stole an AEP vehicle Monday in Zanesville, the power company said. The stolen vehicle in question is a RAM 2500 white pickup truck with Ohio license plate PMR 9197. AEP warned that the man could be wearing a company shirt found inside the truck’s cab, and that he is not an AEP employee.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing TikTok girl found safe in Columbus

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of Georjlyn Hayes, a TikToker with over 10,000 followers, said that her daughter has been found safe by Columbus police. Brenda Hayes was desperate to get a message from her 20-year-old daughter after Georjlyn posted a video to TikTok begging for help. Hayes...
COLUMBUS, OH

