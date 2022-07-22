Ohio National Guard preps for the next generation of warfare

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Job openings in engineering, technical support, construction and more are all on the table at Ohio’s coming Intel plant. Career listings spotted Monday showed that Intel is looking to fill at least 14 types of positions for its semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. Although the company delayed its groundbreaking ceremony for the Ohio plant over the CHIPS Act stalling in U.S. Congress, it still moved ahead with bringing construction crews to the planned site for “early work.”
