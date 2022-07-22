Road Closure: Reynolds Street, 9th To 15th

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council opted against approving receipt of the East Cheyenne Community Park Master Plan as part of its consent agenda, an option councils may take to approve items without further discussion. The reason: to celebrate the hard work and “good news” of progress for the park.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A wildfire first reported Monday afternoon in the Laramie Peak Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest that has prompted evacuations is now mapped at about 396 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Rough early estimates put the fire at about 500 acres, but more...
The Sugarloaf Mountain fire remains active in the area, according to the InciWeb map provided by Albany County, WY Emergency Management on their Facebook page. The fire is currently burning across 500 acres. [JULY 26, 5:36 A.M.]. A fire burning in northern Albany County has prompted an evacuation order for...
CASPER, Wyo. — The Red Cross of Wyoming opened an overnight shelter in Rock River on Monday to assist people impacted by the Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak. While the shelter was closed on Tuesday morning, volunteers are standing by in case the need for assistance arises again, the Red Cross of Wyoming said on Tuesday.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After a brief public hearing Monday, July 25, the Cheyenne City Council sent a local restaurant’s liquor license application to the city’s Finance Committee. The application was submitted by Los Aquacates Inc., doing business as Tres Amigos Family Mexican Restaurant, at 1802 Dell Range...
RIVERTON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Local Assistance State Team (also referred to as LAST) has recently announced the annual Wyoming Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service and the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame Induction. The Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame celebrates Wyoming firefighters who have demonstrated. contribution and service...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The world’s largest outdoor rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days, is in full swing this week and the Air Force Thunderbirds are slated to perform, weather permitting, on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. The “weather permitting” is a big deal. The annual...
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
After mostly dry weather on Monday, typical summer chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Tuesday. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas have a 30-40% chance for rain on Tuesday and a similar chance on Wednesday. By early evening both days, most of the thunderstorm activity should be on the Eastern Plains where a couple storms could be severe with large hail and/or damaging wind. No severe weather is expected in the metro area.
Poudre Fire Authority crews rushed to a fire started by a lightning strike in Larimer County on Saturday afternoon. The fire at West Highway 14 was one of three fires started by lightning when a thunderstorm moved through the area. That same storm also prompted a flood warning for Horsetooth Reservoir and the Cameron Peak Fire burn area. Air resources were ordered for the fire burning off West Highway 14, northwest of Fort Collins. Larimer County Emergency Services responded to assist Poudre Fire Authority. The other lightning strike sparked a blaze off Towers Road and that one was quickly placed under control by firefighters. They said the fire on Towers Road was a single tree that was torched by a lightning strike and minimal ground fire surrounding the tree.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing is scheduled to conduct a flyover as part of the Wings over Warren airshow which will take place in Wyoming on July 27. The B-1 is slated to be over the show site shortly before 9:30 a.m.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Electric Vehicle charging is making it’s way to the Cowboy State, and is even free during Cheyenne Frontier Days. Moser Energy and Tyrell Chevrolet are partnering together during the event to assist with out-of-towners and Cheyenne residents that may struggle to find charging stations.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
If you frequent Downtown Laramie, then there's a good chance you've had the pleasure of hitting up Downtown Laramie's popular Bar and Grill, The Crowbar & Grill. Now, this isn't to get anyone's anxiety up and you shouldn't get too excited, but, the owners are looking to pass on the business to someone else after 10 years.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Just a few months after getting its time to shine on the Food Network series “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”, a Laramie restaurant is officially on the market. Andy Glines, owner of Crowbar and Grill, has put his business up...
Well, this was interesting. I was actually looking for sources on a different bar and grill in Southeast Wyoming up for sale when I stumbled upon this. According to #1 Properties, they have The Eagle's Nest at 1101 West 16th Street up for sale. While it's not overly surprising when...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — When you think of Cheyenne Frontier Days, you probably don’t think about the U.S. military at the same time. But you should. F.E. Warren Air Force Base, just a couple of miles from Cheyenne Frontier Days, shares the same history. Cowboys and soldiers, a...
Cheyenne police say 13-year-old Hadlee James has been located. Cheyenne police are again asking for the public's help locating 13-year-old Hadlee James. According to a department Facebook post, James was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Lummis Court, which is on the south side near Johnson Junior High School.
