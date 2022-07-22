Road Closure: Reynolds Street, 9th To 15th

Poudre Fire Authority crews rushed to a fire started by a lightning strike in Larimer County on Saturday afternoon. The fire at West Highway 14 was one of three fires started by lightning when a thunderstorm moved through the area. That same storm also prompted a flood warning for Horsetooth Reservoir and the Cameron Peak Fire burn area. Air resources were ordered for the fire burning off West Highway 14, northwest of Fort Collins. Larimer County Emergency Services responded to assist Poudre Fire Authority. The other lightning strike sparked a blaze off Towers Road and that one was quickly placed under control by firefighters. They said the fire on Towers Road was a single tree that was torched by a lightning strike and minimal ground fire surrounding the tree.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO