ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, IN

SEND OFF: New Haven Senior All-Stars heading to regionals

By Chaz Frazier
fortwaynesnbc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Friday, The community of New Haven sent off the New Haven Senior...

www.fortwaynesnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

North Side Legends ready for liftoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A senior-laden North Side squad features a transfer signal-caller and one of the top high school talents in the nation. Former Bishop Dwenger quarterback Bohde Dickerson leads a potentially premiere offensive attack that includes heavily Division I recruited Brauntae Johnson at wideout.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Linda Jackson inducted into Silver Circle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Linda Jackson was officially inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Central Great Lakes chapter’s Gold & Silver Circle committee on Sunday, July 24 in Cleveland, Ohio. Silver Circle inductees have dedicated at least 25 years of distinguished...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cooler weather continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A flow of cooler air will continue for a good part of the week. The normal high for our region this time of the year should be around 85. Temperatures for the rest of the week will average closer to 80 with some days not getting out of the 70s. The heat won’t likely return until next week. As far as rain, some showers are possible on Wednesday, but the overall chance of rain is not very high.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

ISP: Two involved in Auburn murder-suicide had previous relationship

AUBURN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people involved in the apparent murder-suicide in Auburn on Monday. Monday morning, police say they were called to an Auburn home on reports of shots fired. The suspect fled, starting a police pursuit that ended after shots were fired from the suspect’s car. Officers say the two people inside were pronounced dead at the scene.
AUBURN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peru, IN
State
Illinois State
City
New Haven, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
New Haven, IN
Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
fortwaynesnbc.com

A little cooler for now

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A cold front has passed through the area. Ahead of it there were some thunderstorms Saturday morning but Sunday clouds and light rain kept any storms from forming. For the next several days skies will generally be partly cloudy but there will be an increase of rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will average around 80 this week, with lows in the upper 50s through mid 60s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Missing 14-year-old girl out of New Haven since Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The New Haven Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl Tuesday. Police say her name is Lillian Englehart. She is 5′10, about 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing black-rimmed glasses, a hooded sweatshirt, and pants.
NEW HAVEN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Two dead in Huntington head-on crash

Huntington, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two people are dead after crashing head-on Monday night in Huntington County. The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened just before midnight on County Road 900 North near 4924 East, in Jackson Township, when the driver going east veered into the westbound lane.
HUNTINGTON, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

High-Speed Rail proposal to go before Fort Wayne City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock (D) 5th District, is planning to put forward a proposal to take advantage of billions of dollars available for the advancement of high-speed rail in Fort Wayne. Paddock, who is a member of the Northern Indiana...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cooler Tuesday under partly cloudy skies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Monday’s passing cold front has helped make for an almost chilly start to Tuesday morning. Cooler, dry air moved in behind the front, leaving us to wake up to 50s and 60s this morning with hardly any humidity. Skies are mostly cloudy, and we’ll likely see more clouds than sun for most of the day, though there will be some clearing and times of sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will remain below average, only reaching the mid-to-upper 70. A sprinkle of rain is possible through the evening with a better chance of showers arriving Wednesday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWFD responding to large fire at Goshen Road business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a large fire at a business in the 2500 block of Goshen Road Tuesday morning. FWFD Public Information Officer Adam O’Conner says crews responded around 10 a.m. to a building owned by Parker Towing, where plumes of smoke and flames were seen coming from the roof of the building.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Cancer#The New Haven#Nbc
FOX59

SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Authorities searching for missing Warsaw woman

WARSAW, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Warsaw Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Rachael Deboard, 50, a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white/green tie dye shirt, grey sweatpants and black slides.
WARSAW, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

State Police: 2 dead in DeKalb County shooting

AUBURN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two people are dead in DeKalb County, Indiana State Police (ISP) say. Around 8:40 a.m. Monday, Auburn Police officers were called to the 800 block of Griswold Court for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the home, they saw a car leaving the area, State Police say. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver fled, initiating a pursuit.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner rules Willshire Estates Drive shooting murder-suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office officially identified the woman who was found with gunshot wounds outside of a Fort Wayne home last Tuesday. Police say they were called to the 4000 block of Willshire Estates Drive, near Maplecrest and Trier roads,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
fortwaynesnbc.com

Partly cloudy, cooler Monday with decreasing humidity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After a very wet and humid weekend, cooler weather is set to finish out the month this work week. A passing cold front will usher in cooler, drier air that will bring below average temperatures and lower dew points, making for lovely weather to spend outdoors. Highs will only reach the upper 70s by late afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase overnight as low dip to the upper 50s, making for an almost chilly start to Tuesday morning.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2 dead in ‘murder/suicide’ in DeKalb County

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were killed in what Indiana State Police called a “murder/suicide” in DeKalb County early Monday. Police were called around 8:40 a.m. to the 800 block of Griswold Court, in the Griswold Estates apartment complex on Auburn’s southeast side, on a report of shots fired.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Two Adults & Five Children Escape Sunday Morning Fort Wayne Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two adults and five children escaped a mid-morning house fire Sunday on the city’s south side. Fort Wayne Fire officials were called to the 4400 block of Lillie Street at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday as Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the one-story home, according to a news release. The fire, which caused heavy damage, was burning in a bedroom, the kitchen, living room and attic. The structure also sustained heavy smoke and moderate water damage. Crews brought the blaze under control 12 minutes after arrival, and no injuries were reported. Although officials were working to determine the exact cause of the fire, they believe it started in a bedroom, the release said.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy