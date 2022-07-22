SEND OFF: New Haven Senior All-Stars heading to regionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Monday’s passing cold front has helped make for an almost chilly start to Tuesday morning. Cooler, dry air moved in behind the front, leaving us to wake up to 50s and 60s this morning with hardly any humidity. Skies are mostly cloudy, and we’ll likely see more clouds than sun for most of the day, though there will be some clearing and times of sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will remain below average, only reaching the mid-to-upper 70. A sprinkle of rain is possible through the evening with a better chance of showers arriving Wednesday.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO