Worst of heat wave could spare Eugene

By KLCC
klcc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Willamette Valley is bracing for its first extended heat wave of the summer next week. But forecasters say the Eugene-Springfield area could be spared from the worst of it. The heat will start building on Sunday and will peak...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

klcc.org

PNW heatwave: Cooling centers across Oregon

City and county officials across Oregon are encouraging people to seek shelter in air conditioned spaces to help provide some relief from this week’s excessive heat. The website 211info.org has a county by county list of all public indoor spaces that have air conditioning. Some have pet crates available as well.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

State climatologist warns of "flash droughts" as heat wave fries Oregon

With many parts of Oregon seeing temps in the upper 90s and beyond this week, the state climatologist says there’ll be definite intensifying of existing drought conditions. It’s the first major sustained hot spell of the year, with the sun bearing down on areas already suffering historically dry and arid conditions.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Prolonged heat wave moves through Southern Oregon

A cooling shelter will be available each day this week at the Ashland Public Library and at various locations around Medford. Talent will have a mini cooling center open all day on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be higher than usual as well, according to Mike Petrocelli with the National Weather...
MEDFORD, OR
klcc.org

Heat wave arrives in Pacific Northwest, and so do warnings and calls to find ways to stay cool

A heat wave moved into the Pacific Northwest Monday, bringing excessive heat warnings throughout much of Oregon. In the Portland metro area, the temperature is expected to peak Tuesday at around 101 degrees and will be in the high 90s through at least Thursday. Elsewhere in the state, triple-digit temperatures will last through at least Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Oregon Coast#Air Conditioning#Urbanized Areas#Weather
klcc.org

Four cooling outdoor recreation picks for Oregon’s July heat wave

Beginning today, we’re expecting temperatures peaking into the triple digits across much of the state. Summer heat waves can be dangerous, especially for older adults and at-risk communities. But along with the very real health threats (and please: check on your neighbors, or call 2-1-1 if you need help with transportation to a cooling shelter), it’s also just indisputably true that trying to go about your daily business during these scorching summer days isn’t much fun. We live in Oregon, after all; shouldn’t we be floating down a river, or lounging alongside an alpine lake during these hot snaps?
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

MONDAY HOTTEST DAY OF 2022, NEW RECORD HIGH SET

Monday was the hottest day of 2022 in Roseburg with a new record high for the date also set. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 103 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. The previous hottest day this year was June 26th when it got to 100 degrees. It was also a new record high for the date. Prior to Monday, the warmest July 25th was 101 degrees in 2018.
ROSEBURG, OR
987thebull.com

Air Quality Advisory Issued In Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory for both the Portland metro area and the Willamette Valley. DEQ expects ozone pollution…or smog…to reach levels today that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The advisory is expected to last until Saturday...
OREGON STATE
33andfree

Learn How to Crab On The Oregon Coast!

When you walk through the grocery store and you come across the fish department, they more than likely have King Crab and Dungeness Crab beautifully displayed. When you are on the coast almost every restaurant has fresh, day caught crab available. But wait, you get the case where they have it, your eyes go wide, you start salivating in excitement but then in an instant your excitement is over when you see the price. Upwards of $35/lb with the shell (not just meat) or for a tiny ramekin with ready to eat Crab you could pay around $25.00+ tip.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Summer heat wave arrives in Oregon Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of you in the valley are waking up to a few Sunday morning clouds, but these areas are expected to burn off by about 9 a.m. Then, the heat returns this afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine Sunday with high temperatures topping out in the...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Earthquake rattles Portland metro area overnight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An earthquake rattled the Portland metro area overnight Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded between Hillsboro and Aloha at 1:43 a.m. Sunday. The USGS said this earthquake had a depth of about 10.8 miles. Scott Burns, a professor of...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Prepare now for heat wave, Multnomah County officials warn

A heat wave is forecasted to bring temperatures in the high 90s to much of the Willamette Valley starting Monday, with some areas potentially reaching 100 degrees. Overnight temperatures won’t offer much respite; they’ll likely dip into the 70s, according to the National Weather Service. Local health officials...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Gov. Brown declares state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties due to high temps

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties due to forecasted high temperatures. Much of the Pacific Northwest will be under an excessive heat warning this week, with temperatures from Tuesday-Thursday forecasted to be in the triple-digits. There will be little or no cooling overnight.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Statewide Wildfire Risk Map, July 26

ODF release – The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is holding a series of community information sessions starting July 26 and 27 in southwest Oregon. Each session will include a presentation about the map’s function and purpose, how wildfire risk is assessed, and how property owners may appeal their assigned risk class. Time will be available to address questions from community members. The wildland-urban interface (WUI) and statewide wildfire risk map available through the Oregon Explorer is a tool to help inform decision making and planning related to mitigating wildfire risk for communities throughout Oregon. Representatives from Oregon State University who produced the map based on rules adopted by the Board of Forestry will also attend the sessions. The first set of meetings is in southwest Oregon. Two sessions are currently scheduled, one in Medford, and one in Grants Pass. Both meetings are from 7-8 p.m. Dates and locations for each community meetings are as follows: July 26, Grants Pass— Anne G. Basker Auditorium, 500 NW 6th St.; July 27, Medford—Medford Public Library, 205 S Central Ave. Details will soon be announced for sessions in The Dalles, La Grande, and Bend. Additional community meetings may be added. Property owners in the high and extreme risk classes will receive written notice from ODF this week indicating the property’s risk class and whether it’s in the wildland urban interface. The notice will inform them if they may be subject to future defensible space or building code requirements and how to find information on those requirements. It will also provide information on the process to appeal a property’s risk classification. For properties in the WUI and a risk classification of high or extreme, Senate Bill 762 requires actions to help mitigate the risk of wildfire through adoption of defensible space and home hardening building codes. Oregon State Fire Marshal is passing defensible space code requirements through a public process. Code adoption of defensible space requirements will occur December 2022, after the map validation and appeals period is closed. Those requirements won’t apply until later. Visit OSFM’s website for more information. Building Codes Division (BCD) will adopt home hardening building codes through a public process. Building codes will be adopted October 1, 2022 and will be effective April 1, 2023. Visit BCD’s website for more information.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Oregon heading into 3rd straight year for 'La Niña,' what that means

Oregon can expect above-normal amounts of rain through the end of 2022 while forecasters call for a third straight year of weather affected by a periodic shift in sea temperatures and prevailing winds. But that doesn’t mean it’s not hot, Pete Parsons, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s lead meteorologist, said...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

Oregon history rolls into Brooks

The Great Oregon Steam-Up is coming up on the horizon it Brooks Powerline Heritage ParkAnyone who harbors a fascination for history should seriously consider visiting Brooks during one of the upcoming weekends. The annual Great Oregon Steam-Up is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31 and Aug. 6-7, at Powerland Heritage Park in Brooks. This event is touted as the 2022 Gold Winner among events reviewed by Best of the Willamette Valley. The regional-rating website noted: "The Great Oregon Steam-Up is the showcase event at Powerland Heritage Park. This feature event is currently celebrating 52 continuous years of operation and...
BROOKS, OR
beachconnection.net

Vegas Company Creates Biking / Camping Tours Along Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – Las Vegas-based Escape Adventures travel company has a rather large roster of tours around the world with some interesting angles. Now, once again (after a couple of years off), Escape Adventures hits home, so to speak, with a 6-day cycling tour of the Oregon coast. (Atop Cape Perpetua, one of the stops along the cycling / camping tour. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
philomathnews.com

Most rural counties in Oregon

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
OREGON STATE

