ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

The Rock Does Tortilla Challenge With Kevin Hart

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Rhodes wasn’t the only wrestling luminary to get slapped in the face with a tortilla this week, as The Rock underwent the viral challenge as well. As reported on Wednesday, Rhodes took the Tortilla Challenge...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen

As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Bruce Willis and daughter Mabel are too cute dancing to Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’

Bruce Willis and his 10-year-old daughter, Mabel Ray, have got the moves!. On Friday, the "Wrong Place" actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a sweet TikTok video of her husband and their daughter dancing to an altered version of Lizzo’s “About Damn Time." The popular song has been featured in plenty of other videos, but Willis and Mabel's moves made their rendition pretty special.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Kevin Hart
Outsider.com

LOOK: Blake Shelton Looks Like Rip Wheeler in His Epic National Cowboy Day Photo

With it being National Cowboy Day on Saturday, Blake Shelton didn’t want to be left out of the action and this photo is just great. Shelton, who spends a lot of his time as a coach on The Voice, dropped this image on Twitter. In fact, he looks pretty serious right here. We also think that Shelton kind of reminds us of another cowboy, Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser on Yellowstone. Take a look for yourself and see if you can see a resemblance to Rip, too.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tortilla#Espy Awards#Combat#The Tortilla Challenge#Dc League Of Super Pets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
TODAY.com

Mario Lopez shares pic of him and former co-star Fergie as kids

Mario Lopez is stepping back in time by sharing an adorable throwback shot showing him as a child sitting next to future pop star Fergie. The two entertainers appeared at the same time on the children’s TV show “Kids Incorporated," which aired in the 1980s and '90s on various networks, including the Disney Channel.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker Sniffs Kourtney Kardashian’s Feet As She Lays On Top Of Him: Photo

‘Kravis’ is at it again! The newlyweds packed on more PDA in a July 26 photo taken by Kourtney Kardashian and shared on Travis Barker‘s Instagram Stories. Kourtney, 43, stretched her feet out in Travis’ face as the 46-year-old drummer sniffed his wife’s toes. Travis sweetly wrapped his tattoo-filled arms around Kourtney’s legs and stared right into the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

On Deck: Watch Noah Cyrus Perform Three New Songs in This Dreamy Mini-Concert

On Deck is a new Rolling Stone video series that showcases exclusive intimate performances by the music industry’s most exciting stars. In the first installment of this series, Noah Cyrus performs “Ready to Go,” “Mr. Percocet,” and “I Burned Down LA” off her upcoming album, The Hardest Part, to be released on Sept. 16. This performance was filmed at the folksy Topanga Creative Acres ranch. Cyrus is accompanied by Liam Kevany on guitar, Leeann Skoda on guitar and background vocals, Roland Hamilton on keys, Dan Kalisher on pedal steel, and Elias Mallin on percussion.
MUSIC
Complex

Tink Drops New Single and Video “Goofy”

Ahead of the release of her third studio album Pillow Talk, Tink returns with the new music video and single “Goofy.”. The track follows the Chicago rapper/singer’s 2 Chainz-featuring “Cater.” Both tracks are expected to appear on Pillow Talk, due out Aug. 19. “Filming the video...
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Update on WWE Creative Situation Following News That Triple H Is Taking Over

As reported earlier today, WWE announced that Triple H has taken over all responsibilities as the head of WWE creative. Fightful Select has more details on the situation, including the status of Bruce Prichard. Prichard had been working in both creative and as the head of talent relations before Triple H assumed both roles.
WWE
411mania.com

411’s WWE Rivals Report: Episode Three: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock

-Previous episodes on Shawn/Bret and Undertaker/Kane. -The opening starts with their famous sit down with JR before Mania X-7. Austin: “There can be only one.” I mean, that one line right there pretty much encapsulates their entire rivalry. Rock says Austin’s popularity motivated and drove him because that’s what he wanted. Rock: “There is only one number one spot and I am going to take it.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy