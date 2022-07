LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly accident that happened on Monday, July 18 on Loop 20. According to the Laredo Police Department, Gustavo Leon-Pacheco has been identified as the driver of the pick-up truck involved in the accident. He has been arrested and served with a warrant charging him with intoxicated manslaughter. Police say they received toxicology reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The results showed Leon-Pacheco was four times over the legal limit of being intoxicated.

