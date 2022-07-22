ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonsdale, MN

Drunken teen gets probation in reported Uber theft

By Kristine Goodrich
Faribault Daily News
 4 days ago

A young woman who was accused of stealing her Uber driver’s vehicle while intoxicated was sentenced to probation after she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

In November an Uber driver reported he stopped his SUV in Lonsdale and asked two passengers to get out because they were being disorderly. Grace Marie Morowczynski, now 19, of Plymouth, then got into the driver’s seat and drove off in the SUV, according to a court complaint. She ran a stop sign and drove over a berm, causing damage to the SUV.

A breathalyzer showed she had an alcohol concentration of 0.21, the charges said.

The charges initially included felony vehicle theft. Morowczynski pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of tampering with a vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of underage drinking and driving was dismissed.

Morowczynski was sentenced Friday in Rice County District Court to $500 restitution and one year of probation with conditions including no alcohol consumption. Jail time won’t be executed if she completes probation.

Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

