Nebraska AG: No charges over ex-state senator’s photos

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s attorney general says he will not file criminal charges against fellow Republican and former state lawmaker Mike Groene over photos the ex-lawmaker surreptitiously took of an aide .

The office of Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Thursday that there is not enough information from the results of a Nebraska State Patrol investigation to warrant criminal charges.

Groene, of North Platte, resigned from office earlier this year after acknowledging that he photographed a legislative aide in his office without her knowledge.

Groene told the Omaha World-Herald on Thursday that he had been vindicated by Peterson’s decision and that he regretted resigning from the Legislature .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.