Nebraska AG: No charges over ex-state senator’s photos
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s attorney general says he will not file criminal charges against fellow Republican and former state lawmaker Mike Groene over photos the ex-lawmaker surreptitiously took of an aide .
The office of Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Thursday that there is not enough information from the results of a Nebraska State Patrol investigation to warrant criminal charges.Ricketts appoints new state senator for District 19
Groene, of North Platte, resigned from office earlier this year after acknowledging that he photographed a legislative aide in his office without her knowledge.
Groene told the Omaha World-Herald on Thursday that he had been vindicated by Peterson’s decision and that he regretted resigning from the Legislature .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0