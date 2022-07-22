ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska AG: No charges over ex-state senator’s photos

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s attorney general says he will not file criminal charges against fellow Republican and former state lawmaker Mike Groene over photos the ex-lawmaker surreptitiously took of an aide .

The office of Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Thursday that there is not enough information from the results of a Nebraska State Patrol investigation to warrant criminal charges.

Ricketts appoints new state senator for District 19

Groene, of North Platte, resigned from office earlier this year after acknowledging that he photographed a legislative aide in his office without her knowledge.

Groene told the Omaha World-Herald on Thursday that he had been vindicated by Peterson’s decision and that he regretted resigning from the Legislature .

