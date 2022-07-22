ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

DC and Image Comics reteam for ‘Batman/Spawn’ #1 December 2022

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Announced at the DC’s Jim Lee & Friends panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Image Comics and DC Comics are teaming up for a new Batman and Spawn crossover! Set to release on December 13th, the 48-page one-shot will be...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

‘Venom’ #9 shows off Symbiote time travel powers

The transformation Venom has gone through continues to impress this week with Venom #9. Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch have explored Eddie Brock’s journey from death to a mysterious garden and finally in Kang the Conqueror’s presence. It’s very zen, especially when you realize Eddie Brock is flexing a new ability he never knew he had until he was the King in Black. Now untethered from a human body, the latest issue takes Eddie on the trippiest journey yet.
COMICS
aiptcomics

[Fantasia ’22] ‘The King of Pigs’ review: Emotional look at childhood trauma and bullying

The King of Pigs is the first television series to ever screen at the Fantasia Film Festival. The first animated feature from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, the story follows a serial killer who not only leaves messages at the crimes scenes directly addressed to homicide detective Jong-suk (Kim Sung-kyu), he has also identifies himself. During middle school Kyung-min (Kim Dong-wook) was beaten, bullied, humiliated, and tormented. Twenty years later, he is exacting his revenge, but how does Jong-suk factor into it all?
TV & VIDEOS
aiptcomics

‘Ant-Man’ #1 is a nostalgic celebration of old-school comics

It has been over two years since the last Ant-Man solo series, but with a new movie on the horizon, another series was bound to happen. Scripted and drawn by Marvel legends Al Ewing and Tom Reilly, respectively, we are in for a nostalgia-driven treat. Specifically, nostalgia for an earlier era in comics history when there was a zip, a bang, and overly dramatic captioning to remind us comics are great. That’s what Ant-Man is and then some in a new four-issue mini-series launching today.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Capullo
Person
Jim Lee
Person
Todd Mcfarlane
aiptcomics

SDCC ’22: Amandla Stenberg in lead role for Star Wars: The Acolyte

After months of rumors, it was Lucasfilm officially revealed that Amandla Stenberg has been cast in the lead role for Star Wars: The Acolyte. The series will explore how the Dark Side began to emerge during the galaxy’s High Republic Era. Stenberg will be the first non-binary actor to lead a Star Wars project.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country’ #4 quietly celebrates a classic issue

Nightmare Country hasn’t been spending too much time dwelling on the Sandman Universe books that came before it, preferring instead to build on that mythology. Sure, the Corinthian has spent time in The Dreaming in the series, but creators James Tynion IV, Patricio Delpeche, and Lisandro Estherren (as well as occasional guest artists and colorists such as Dani and Tamra Bonvillain, featured in this issue) seem more intent to people the world with new creatures, dreams, and monsters both literal and figurative.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comics#Image Comics#Jim Lee Friends#Batman Spawn War Devil
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Venom #9

EDDIE BROCK, AL EWING & BRYAN HITCH UNITE FOR A TALE ACROSS TIME! Eddie Brock is still getting used to his place in the symbiote hive, and with new allies and familiar faces alike offering him advice along the way, Eddie remains as canny, wary and reckless as ever. Little does he know, his battle across the cosmos has only just begun, and KANG THE CONQUERER has a front-row seat for its first act!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ #51 review

Time for another review of IDW’s Sonic the Hedgehog ongoing comic series! Same as last time, this one is brought to us by writer Ian Flynn, and with art by Adam Bryce Thomas and Mauro Fonseca. This one picks up from the excellent milestone blowout issue #50, showing us the continued confrontation between Sonic (and friends) and Eggman after their previous battles moments before. So grab yourself a chili dog as we check out how this issue fared.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 114: The Clone Wars rewatch 1: The Battle of Christophsis

We are starting a new series this episode with a complete rewatch of The Clone Wars animated series. We will be periodically going back and watching the episodes in chronological order and giving our thoughts and feelings on them now that the entire The Clone Wars series is complete. Today we start with Part 1, “The Battle of Christophsis”, which includes episode 216 (“Cat and Mouse”), 116 (“The Hidden Enemy”), and The Clone Wars theatrical movie. Joining us for the entire series is our old buddy, Alex Bond.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

SDCC ’22: Everything we learned at the 60 Years of Spider-Man panel

It has been an exciting San Diego Comic-Con–just see all our coverage so far–but Spider-Man fans were likely bored waiting for the 60 Years of Spider-Man panel that took place today. On Friday from 3:00-4:00 pm PT, the Spidey panel was hosted by Ryan Penagos (Marvel VP & Creative Executive), and Nick Lowe (VP & Executive Editor), and Dan Slott and other surprise guests joined them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Twitter
aiptcomics

‘Gambit’ #1 feels like it jumped straight out of 1997

Having just returned from San Diego Comic-Con, I can attest to the love Gambit seems to hold within the X-Men fanbase if only based on the countless cosplayers dressed as the scoundrel. Add that to the X-Men ’97 animated cartoon program that will drop next year, as well as the Xtreme X-Men mini set to release soon, and it felt like prime time for a Chris Claremont-fronted Gambit miniseries to hit shelves.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Why ‘Nope’ is the most important movie of Jordan Peele’s career

Get Out is one of the most important movies of the 21st century. It is frightening, topical, and funny. On a personal level, it provided me with one of the greatest theater going experiences of my life. I saw the movie in a sold out theater on opening night. As the chaotic final moments came to a crescendo, the audience roared with applause and approval. Sure, there were sniffles after the snap in Infinity War, but Get Out provided a genuine emotional outburst unlike anything I have ever seen in a movie theater.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

SDCC ’22: Marvel announces ‘Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise’ #1 for November

Marvel Comics has revealed a new four-issue series by Tradd Moore is coming, and it’s all about Doctor Strange. Announced at San Diego Comic-Con at the Marvel Retailer panel, the news should get fans excited. If there was ever an artist who deserved to draw and write Doctor Strange, it’s Tradd Moore. Check out the cover and try to prove me wrong.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #6 (LGY #900)

LANDMARK ISSUE #900! The nine-hundredth issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN comes out the month of Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary, and we are pulling out ALL THE STOPS! Someone from Spider-Man’s past has captured the Sinister Six and used them to create the truly terrifying SINISTER ADAPTOID, a being equipped with the abilities of Spidey’s greatest foes: Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Kraven the Hunter, Electro, Mysterio, and Sandman. This is one of the biggest adventures in Spider-History and you will not believe the ending!
COMICS
aiptcomics

SDCC ’22: DC Comics announces ‘Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City’

DC Comics made waves yesterday at SDCC and they continue to do so today with news of a new prequel series Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City. The six-issue series is a prequel to Warner Bros. Games Montréal popular video game. Written by Evan Narcisse with art by ABEL, the limited series launches into comic shops on October 25th. The story will lead directly into the videogame launch, released the same day.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Top 5 takeaways from the ‘X-Men ’97’ panel at SDCC 2022

One of the hottest moments of SDCC this weekend had to be the Marvel Studios Animation panel featuring reveals from projects like I Am Groot, What If…? Season 2, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Marvel Zombies and the project that received the most energy: X-Men ’97. Showrunner Beau DeMayo started off by stating the MCU wouldn’t have likely existed without the original X-Men: The Animated Series in the ’90s. He was speaking directly at the chief architects of the series – Eric and Julia Lewald, and Larry Houston – who where in the audience, and encouraged them to stand in recognition to which they received thunderous applause. Also spotted in the audience was Lenore Zann, voice actress of Rogue, who played her in the original series and will return to X-Men ’97.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Robin’ #16 kicks off a story that’ll involve romance and danger

Robin has been an exciting ride under Joshua Williamson, with excellent fight scenes rendered by Roger Cruz. Not only has the series shown off tons of great fight sequences, but it’s further complicated and enriched the Al Ghul family line. With Robin heading back to Lazarus Island, the planned blissful new life is being tainted by Lord Death Man.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy