DC and Image Comics reteam for ‘Batman/Spawn’ #1 December 2022

One of the hottest moments of SDCC this weekend had to be the Marvel Studios Animation panel featuring reveals from projects like I Am Groot, What If…? Season 2, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Marvel Zombies and the project that received the most energy: X-Men ’97. Showrunner Beau DeMayo started off by stating the MCU wouldn’t have likely existed without the original X-Men: The Animated Series in the ’90s. He was speaking directly at the chief architects of the series – Eric and Julia Lewald, and Larry Houston – who where in the audience, and encouraged them to stand in recognition to which they received thunderous applause. Also spotted in the audience was Lenore Zann, voice actress of Rogue, who played her in the original series and will return to X-Men ’97.

TV SERIES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO