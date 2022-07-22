ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SDCC ’22: DC Preview: Riddler: Year One #1

By David Brooke
 4 days ago
First revealed at the DC’s Jim Lee & Friends panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Dano’s story provides an in-depth look at how the unknown forensic accountant Edward Nashton evolved into the menace known as the Riddler and came so close to bringing...

SAN DIEGO, CA
#Sdcc#Gotham City#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Art#Jim Lee Friends#Dc Comics
