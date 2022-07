Two years ago, Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy Brandin Moran killed Jesus Benito Garcia in a rain of gunfire while a sergeant with Elmendorf Police looked on. TPR requested body cam footage for both officers in an attempt to answer questions around Moran’s use of deadly force and the significant differences in narratives between Garcia’s family and law enforcement of what transpired. But both the county and the city of Elmendorf are fighting to keep the footage confidential.

