ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

ELECTION 2022: Marl Unopposed for Mayor, Austin and Rumohr Join School Board Race

By Editor
thesalinepost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe filing deadline has passed for November's City of Saline elections. Mayor Brian Marl is unopposed for the third time as he seeks re-election to a sixth...

thesalinepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesalinepost.com

Laurie Saims Joins School Board Race

And then there were five. A fifth candidate has joined the race for two four-year terms on the Saline Board of Education. Laurie Saims, of Lodi Township, has filed a nominating petition July 26, the last day nominations are accepted. She is joined in the race by Michael McVey, the...
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Clear Lines Emerge in Saline Area Schools Board of Education Election

Another candidate has been added to the 2022 Saline Board of Education election - and it's pretty clear the candidates in this non-partisan election are divided along traditional lines. Kristin Hoffman-Peavler is the fourth person to file to run as a candidate for one of the two four-year seats. She's...
SALINE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan primary election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties

We’re pleased to offer the candidates’ responses, in their own words, to questions on key issues. This guide offers information about elections in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties as well as state wide races. Only candidates with competitive party primaries were asked to participate in this edition of the voter guide. For example, we sent questionnaires to the five Republican gubernatorial candidates vying for their party's nomination, but not Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. While her name is in the guide and appears on the Aug. 2 ballot, she does not have a primary opponent, and will advance to the November general election.
WAYNE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saline, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Saline, MI
Government
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Beefs Up Security Around Its Utilities

Chelsea’s utilities are getting some added security. Electrical Superintendent Chuck Stephens presented a motion to City Council at its July 18 meeting requesting the purchase of surveillance equipment for Chelsea’s utility sites. The Council approved the request for a price of $72,941.85. The cost for the security cameras...
CHELSEA, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Austin
Person
Brian Austin
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Structural issues prompt evacuation of Michigan senior living high rise

ADRIAN, MI - The city of Adrian has evacuated an apartment complex for senior residents due to engineers discovering a structural issue, city officials said. The Riverview Terrace apartment building, 400 College Ave. in Adrian, was evacuated on Monday, July 25, due to the structural issue on its third floor discovered by engineers during an evaluation, officials said. No further details on the issue have been released.
ADRIAN, MI
whmi.com

Increased Police Protection For Hartland Community

A new contract for dedicated police protection for the Hartland area has been approved. The Hartland Township Board of Trustees recently approved a contract with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. Through a partnership between the township, Hartland Consolidated Schools and Charyl Stockwell Academy, a designated sheriff’s deputy will be...
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI
dbusiness.com

Bingham Farms CEO Named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young

LUDWIG+, a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration company based in Bingham Farms, announced Barbara Yolles-Ludwig, its CEO, was named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award winner by Ernst & Young. Entrepreneur of the Year is a competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of...
BINGHAM FARMS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Trustee#School Board Election#Election Local
Dearborn Press & Guide

Gone too soon: Former Taylor school board member dies at 35

When I first met Norm Stachulski, I already knew who he was as he had served on the Taylor Board of Education. He knew me from reading articles I’d written in The News-Herald. What I didn’t know was that he was two years younger than me, and was a...
TAYLOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ford House completes restoration of historic lagoon and pool

Ford House staff and architects have finished restoring the swimming pool, lagoon and surrounding landscape of the Edsel and Eleanor Ford’s historic estate. The 87-acre estate located in Grosse Pointe Shores was named a National Historic Landmark in 2016, and was originally designed and constructed in the late 1920s. The Ford family started living on the property in 1928, and the Ford House opened its doors to visitors in 1978. This project restored the entire southeast corner of the estate to...
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, MI
thesalinepost.com

Uniting Through Art: Student Inspired “Free Little Art Gallery” Installed in Saline Neighborhood

Young artists in The Artist League’s Mural Making class have been busy designing, painting and filling a Free Little Art Gallery for their community to enjoy. Free Little Art Galleries, or FLAG, have become a nationwide project that grew out of the concept of Little Free Libraries. These tiny galleries engage the community through shared, swapped and viewed mini art pieces. FLAGs can be found in various states and US locations, including Ann Arbor and Plymouth.
SALINE, MI
MLive

Building vacancies take toll on downtown Ann Arbor restaurants, retail stores

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Eugenia Pantely arrived at The Broken Egg after a long COVID-19 pandemic closure to find the first floor of the popular downtown Ann Arbor bunch spot flooded. After facing challenges like this throughout the pandemic, and closing and reopening and closing again throughout 2020 and 2021, Pantely permanently closed the restaurant in early January.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Detroit News

Oakland Co. man accused of scamming business clients out of $21K

An Oakland County man has been charged in connection with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in deposits from prospective business owners after failed deals, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Denny DiCapo, 62, was arraigned Thursday in 52-3 District Court on five counts of larceny by conversion, $1,000 to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

South Lyon Cider Mill Closing After 102 Years of Business

After 102 years of business, Erwin Orchards & Cider Mill in South Lyon is throwing in the towel and calling it quits. Now, before you freak out, there is some good news. A good portion of their land will still be used for farming but will be under new ownership. According to WDIV, Blake's Farms will be taking over.
SOUTH LYON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy