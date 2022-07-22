Obituary: Mosser, George G.

Donna was born in Marietta, Ohio, on November 16, 1937, the daughter of the late Kenneth E. Kathary and Wilma McCauley Kathary. Donna attended Whipple Grade School and graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1955. She continued her education at Marietta College, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. She became a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. Her retailing experience began at The Sugden Book Store in the summer of 1955 and continued in the ready-to-wear area of Bonham’s Department Store throughout her college years. She accepted a management trainee position with the Joseph Horne Company in Pittsburgh, PA, after college and continued in retail until 2003, when she retired from Neiman Marcus in San Francisco, CA. Her career consisted of buying and selling merchandise as well as store management. She resided in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Long Island, and Chicago. Her career developed through the years in such retail operations at Bullocks, J. Magnin, Nordstrom, and the Elizabeth Arden Salon division, as well as Neiman Marcus. She strongly believed in giving back to society, and after retiring to the family farm in Whipple, Ohio, volunteering became an important part of her life. Donna was past president of the Marietta Welfare League, past president of the board of directors of the Alpha Xi Delta House, past master of the Order of the Eastern Star, past president of the Betsey Mills Club Trustees, past president of the Washington County Democratic Women’s Club, member of the Washington County Democratic Executive Committee, and a member of the Washington County Democratic Central Committee. Donna was a member of the Gilman Avenue Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim Malcolm, a cousin, Jack Hammerger, and her parents.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO