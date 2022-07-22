Obituary: Morehead, Carla Louise Simons

Carla Louise Simons Morehead, 60, of Parkersburg, passed away July 21, 2022, at Eagle Point Nursing Facility. She was born April 7, 1962, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late John Carl and Mary Louise Stephens Simons. Carla was...
Nathan Michael Heiss, 31, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 12, 1990, in Marietta, to John Michael Heiss and Jennifer Lynn White Zide. Nate was a 2009 graduate of Warren High School. Right out of high school,...
Virginia P. Wioland, 82, of Cairo, died July 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. She was born April 26, 1940, in Jersey City, NJ, the daughter of the late Albert and Cecelia Aymar. She had been director of welfare at Warren Co. Welfare Board at Belvidere, NJ. Virginia loved nature, children, and animals and was a lifetime member of the Ritchie County Sheriffs Association, Harrisville, WV. She and her husband John were the pioneers of Fishing with a Friend through the RC Sheriffs Association.
Robert Eugene Wine, 80, of Belpre, died July 20, 2022, at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, OH. He was born on August 24, 1941, in Morristown, WV, and was the son of the late Arlie Albert and Gail E. Burton Wine. Bob was a 1959 graduate of Parkersburg...
Local Business Owner James A. Briggs (Jim or Briggs’) of Marietta passed away July 24, 2022, surrounded by his family at James Cancer Center from a battle with Cancer. He was born in his family home in Marietta on County Road 10 on November 21, 1941. He was the son of James F. and Beulah (Gessel) Briggs. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1959.
Susan Elaine Taylor, 59, of Vienna, WV, lost her hard-fought battle with kidney cancer and passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022, surrounded by her family and under the loving care of Housecalls Hospice. She was the daughter of the late Elmo A. and Ruth A. Powell Taylor. She...
Ralph Witten, Jr. departed this life for a better one in Heaven on Sunday, July 24, 2022. A son of the late Ralph and Frances (Bradfield) Witten, he was born in Marietta, Ohio, on January 27, 1958. As a boy, Ralph grew up on Witten’s Farm at Lowell, Ohio. In...
Roberta Ann (Bobbie) Boone, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, on October 21, 1941, the daughter of the late Robert Daniel Boone and Martha A. Boone. She is survived by her daughter Janie Collins, 2 Grandsons, Robby Collins, Benjy &...
Shirley Clayton Sams, born October 5, 1936, in Ravenswood, West Virginia, passed peacefully at his home on July 23, 2022, at the age of 85 years old. He retired from the Painters Union at the age of 55 years old. Besides loving his family, Shirley loved being in the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding ATV’s and going for rides in the mountains for sightseeing. Shirley had a love for classic cars. He enjoyed going to live music shows and watching boxing, westerns, and rodeos on TV.
Darlene J. “DJ” Jankowski-Cooper, 75, of Parkersburg died July 21, 2022 at Stonerise of Parkersburg. She was born on May 17, 1947 in Milwalkuee, WI. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Father John Rice officiating. Visitation will be held...
Garland Mays, 82, of Marietta, OH, passed away July 24, 2022, with the compassionate care of The Harmar Place Community in Marietta, OH. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Donna was born in Marietta, Ohio, on November 16, 1937, the daughter of the late Kenneth E. Kathary and Wilma McCauley Kathary. Donna attended Whipple Grade School and graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1955. She continued her education at Marietta College, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. She became a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. Her retailing experience began at The Sugden Book Store in the summer of 1955 and continued in the ready-to-wear area of Bonham’s Department Store throughout her college years. She accepted a management trainee position with the Joseph Horne Company in Pittsburgh, PA, after college and continued in retail until 2003, when she retired from Neiman Marcus in San Francisco, CA. Her career consisted of buying and selling merchandise as well as store management. She resided in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Long Island, and Chicago. Her career developed through the years in such retail operations at Bullocks, J. Magnin, Nordstrom, and the Elizabeth Arden Salon division, as well as Neiman Marcus. She strongly believed in giving back to society, and after retiring to the family farm in Whipple, Ohio, volunteering became an important part of her life. Donna was past president of the Marietta Welfare League, past president of the board of directors of the Alpha Xi Delta House, past master of the Order of the Eastern Star, past president of the Betsey Mills Club Trustees, past president of the Washington County Democratic Women’s Club, member of the Washington County Democratic Executive Committee, and a member of the Washington County Democratic Central Committee. Donna was a member of the Gilman Avenue Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim Malcolm, a cousin, Jack Hammerger, and her parents.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkesburg Homecoming Festival held its annual pageant this past weekend. Three new winners were crowned. According to pageant officials, 18 girls came out to participate in the events. There were three categories included Preteen, Teen and Queen. Delaney Roberts won the title of Teen Queen.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mound Cemetery in Marietta completed its two-year preservation project. Members of the organization came out to see the 26 new tombstones being placed Tuesday morning. The Washington County Historical Society’s tombstone preservation started the project two years ago. The start, the group walked through...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local law enforcement is excited to have “National Night Out” back next month. The event “National Night Out” will be back at the splash pad in Parkersburg after two years of being cancelled due to the pandemic. Event organizer, Debbie Jeffrey and...
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Country Club hosted the 39th annual Callaway Junior Golf Tournament for their championship round. This golf tour saw the best of the best from ages 10 through 18 ranging through four different states compete for a championship. Competition was high as these young golfers...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Tuesday, July 26, a motion hearing for Hillary Dennison was held in Wood County at Judge Robert Waters’ courtroom. Dennison was indicted on two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of her fiancé and her father in February of 2021. The...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A van overturned on I-77 after hydroplaning. Officials say that a call came in Monday morning at 11:59 am of a vehicle upside down at mile marker 179. According to Lieutenant George at the Wood County Sheriff’s office, the van was heading south bound on I-77...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown high school has started the construction of the home sideline bleachers in their football stadium. This comes after the bleachers were evaluated and deemed unsafe. The school then started the removal of the bleachers in the Spring of this year. Athletic Director, Jill Bryant, says...
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Post 15 legion baseball club defeated Wheeling Post 1 on their homefield in Wheeling, W.Va. to win back to back area championships. The win was a hard fought defensive battle that saw Post 15 come away with a 2-0 win. Parkersburg scored both of...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the upcoming primary election coming this August in Ohio the Board of Elections noted some changes for this specific election. Early voting for the election was made available this week, you can vote at the Washington County Board of Elections in Marietta. For voters who...
