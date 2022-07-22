ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s Mini-Report, 7.22.22

By Steve Benen
 4 days ago

Today's edition of quick hits. * For everyone's sake, let's hope Russia honors this agreement: "The United Nations, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey on Friday agreed to allow the export of Ukrainian grain in a bid to alleviate a global food crisis.". * An update on...

americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MSNBC

A new Harvard study cements Trump's culpability in the Jan. 6 insurrection

In the biggest study of its kind, the fine minds at the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard University pored over close to 500 documents filed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in search of what motivated 417 Capitol rioters who have been charged in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection. After careful examination of vast amounts of evidence, including social media posts and private messages, they’ve come to a shocking conclusion: Donald Trump’s lies are the most important motivator for why the rioters showed up that day.
MSNBC

Another GOP voter admits he committed fraud, gets light sentence

Over the course of the last year or so, I’ve marveled at the number of Republican voters who’ve been caught casting ballots on behalf of dead or missing relatives. The case of Barry Morphew, however, is a little different, though it nevertheless fits into the larger pattern. The New York Times reported:
MSNBC

Rep. Lofgren: Why did DHS IG wait 'months and months' to alert about deleted Secret Service texts?

January 6 Committee member Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the work ahead for the select committee, including possible subpoenas of Ginni Thomas and the personal phones of some Secret Service personnel, after the agency said text messages on agents’ work phones from January 5 and 6 were lost during an update. “I have a concern about the Inspector General as well," says Lofgren. "Why did he wait months and months and months and months before telling us some of this, that these texts were erased?”July 25, 2022.
MSNBC

GOP mayor blames Dems for not passing climate bills the GOP opposes

It was nearly 20 years ago when Congress first started considering legislation to address climate change. A bipartisan pair of senators — Republican John McCain and then-Democrat Joe Lieberman — put together a bill called the Climate Stewardship Act, with an early cap-and-trade model, and it generated broad Democratic support. GOP lawmakers and industry lobbyists quickly killed the legislation.
MSNBC

Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 7.26.22

Today’s edition of quick hits. * The Oak Fire: “A rapidly expanding wildfire near Yosemite National Park, California’s largest of the season, at 17,000 acres, prompted thousands of evacuations Monday and sent smoke to the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento.”. * One of the longer Jan....
MSNBC

Rep. Adam Kinzinger: Justification for deleted Secret Service texts ‘doesn’t pass the laugh test’

January 6 Committee member Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), joins Andrea Mitchell to address some of the outstanding questions facing the select committee, which may be answered with information from Ginni Thomas and the personal phones of some Secret Service personnel. The agency says text messages on agents’ work phones from key dates were lost during an update, but “when you roll over technology, you're required to keep records. So we want to get that answer as best we can. It's why we've decided we're not going to wrap up the investigation,” says Kinzinger. “Speaking as a committee member, we'll go where the facts lead us on that. Speaking with my opinion, it doesn't pass the laugh test.” He adds, “The federal government is very serious about preserving records, and especially on a day, if you're the Secret Service, like January 6, that was probably their biggest day, frankly, since 9/11.”July 25, 2022.
MSNBC

Strzok: ‘Triple Russian threat’ at ‘unhinged’ Trump WH meeting

Fmr. FBI counterintelligence deputy Peter Strzok describes the “concerning” national security risk posed by three election deniers with significant connections to Russia who attended the heated White House meeting on Dec. 18, 2020, pushing options to overturn the election that were “extraordinary in terms of its threat to the nation,” he says. “This isn’t a past threat.”July 26, 2022.
MSNBC

GOP Sen. Hawley running from 'his' Jan. 6 mob is about far more than his humiliation

New video evidence from the January 6th Committee revealed Republican Senator Josh Hawley running from rioters after his fist salute outside the Capitol. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the backlash to Hawley’s Jan. 6 actions, and lessons from the Pharcyde song “Running” (“can’t keep running away… can’t keep running away”). Daily Show co-creator Lizz Winstead joins on the scandal. July 25, 2022.
MSNBC

Top Pence aides testify to 1/6 grand jury

Two former aides to Vice President Pence revealed they testified to a federal grand jury investigating the insurrection. It comes as the January 6th committee releases new evidence showing Trump’s resistance to condemn the Capitol rioters. Plus, the panel prepares to subpoena the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. And Trump returns to Washington, D.C. Tuesday for the first time since leaving the White House.July 26, 2022.
MSNBC

Biden slams GOP for opposing assault weapon ban at NOBLE conference

This week, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (“NOBLE”) is holding its annual Training Conference with a focus on “Driving Change: Redefining Law Enforcement and Public Safety Across America.” The group represents over 3,000 members internationally, who are primarily African American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies. President Joe Biden delivered virtual remarks Monday taking direct aim at his predecessor about Jan. 6. Capt. Fredrick Thomas, President of NOBLE, and Chief Brenda Goss Andres, incoming President of NOBLE, joined Morning Joe to discuss.July 26, 2022.
MSNBC

Why Rep. Schiff's ears perked up at NBC News' Garland interview

Rep. Adam Schiff on Merrick Garland’s interview with Lester Holt: “I perceived a difference in what he had been saying earlier about focusing on all those involved in the attack on January 6th and now talking more broadly about the overall plot to overturn the election.”July 27, 2022.
POLITICO

WNBA’s Griner says poor translation clouded arrest in Russia

American basketball star Brittney Griner testified Wednesday at her drug trial in Russia that a language interpreter translated only a fraction of what was said during her questioning and officials instructed her to sign documents without providing an explanation. Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February. She acknowledged...
