Virginia P. Wioland, 82, of Cairo, died July 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. She was born April 26, 1940, in Jersey City, NJ, the daughter of the late Albert and Cecelia Aymar. She had been director of welfare at Warren Co. Welfare Board at Belvidere, NJ. Virginia loved nature, children, and animals and was a lifetime member of the Ritchie County Sheriffs Association, Harrisville, WV. She and her husband John were the pioneers of Fishing with a Friend through the RC Sheriffs Association.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO