Obituary: Riffle, Evelyn Jeannette

Evelyn Jeannette Riffle, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away July 22, 2022. She was born in Palestine, WV, the daughter of the late Francis R. and Bertha P. McCoy Lynch. She had at one time worked for Elkem...
Nathan Michael Heiss, 31, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 12, 1990, in Marietta, to John Michael Heiss and Jennifer Lynn White Zide. Nate was a 2009 graduate of Warren High School. Right out of high school,...
Local Business Owner James A. Briggs (Jim or Briggs’) of Marietta passed away July 24, 2022, surrounded by his family at James Cancer Center from a battle with Cancer. He was born in his family home in Marietta on County Road 10 on November 21, 1941. He was the son of James F. and Beulah (Gessel) Briggs. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1959.
Robert Eugene Wine, 80, of Belpre, died July 20, 2022, at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, OH. He was born on August 24, 1941, in Morristown, WV, and was the son of the late Arlie Albert and Gail E. Burton Wine. Bob was a 1959 graduate of Parkersburg...
Roberta Ann (Bobbie) Boone, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, on October 21, 1941, the daughter of the late Robert Daniel Boone and Martha A. Boone. She is survived by her daughter Janie Collins, 2 Grandsons, Robby Collins, Benjy &...
Darlene J. “DJ” Jankowski-Cooper, 75, of Parkersburg died July 21, 2022 at Stonerise of Parkersburg. She was born on May 17, 1947 in Milwalkuee, WI. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Father John Rice officiating. Visitation will be held...
Virginia P. Wioland, 82, of Cairo, died July 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. She was born April 26, 1940, in Jersey City, NJ, the daughter of the late Albert and Cecelia Aymar. She had been director of welfare at Warren Co. Welfare Board at Belvidere, NJ. Virginia loved nature, children, and animals and was a lifetime member of the Ritchie County Sheriffs Association, Harrisville, WV. She and her husband John were the pioneers of Fishing with a Friend through the RC Sheriffs Association.
Shirley Clayton Sams, born October 5, 1936, in Ravenswood, West Virginia, passed peacefully at his home on July 23, 2022, at the age of 85 years old. He retired from the Painters Union at the age of 55 years old. Besides loving his family, Shirley loved being in the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding ATV’s and going for rides in the mountains for sightseeing. Shirley had a love for classic cars. He enjoyed going to live music shows and watching boxing, westerns, and rodeos on TV.
Hatzell Lee Wagoner, 87, of Big Bend, West Virginia, passed away on July 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, after a long illness. Hatzell was born on July 5, 1935, on Yellow Creek, Big Bend, West Virginia, the son of the late Charley Goff and Phoebe Jane Cunningham Wagoner. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Bonnie Jean Leach Wagoner.
James Francis “Jim” McCumbers, 68, of Calhoun County, WV, formerly of Glenville, departed this life on July 15, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was born on March 22, 1954, in Weston, WV, a son of the late Rondle Lee Sr. and Lenora Faye (Dix) McCumbers.
Garland Mays, 82, of Marietta, OH, passed away July 24, 2022, with the compassionate care of The Harmar Place Community in Marietta, OH. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Ralph Witten, Jr. departed this life for a better one in Heaven on Sunday, July 24, 2022. A son of the late Ralph and Frances (Bradfield) Witten, he was born in Marietta, Ohio, on January 27, 1958. As a boy, Ralph grew up on Witten’s Farm at Lowell, Ohio. In...
Donna was born in Marietta, Ohio, on November 16, 1937, the daughter of the late Kenneth E. Kathary and Wilma McCauley Kathary. Donna attended Whipple Grade School and graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1955. She continued her education at Marietta College, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. She became a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. Her retailing experience began at The Sugden Book Store in the summer of 1955 and continued in the ready-to-wear area of Bonham’s Department Store throughout her college years. She accepted a management trainee position with the Joseph Horne Company in Pittsburgh, PA, after college and continued in retail until 2003, when she retired from Neiman Marcus in San Francisco, CA. Her career consisted of buying and selling merchandise as well as store management. She resided in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Long Island, and Chicago. Her career developed through the years in such retail operations at Bullocks, J. Magnin, Nordstrom, and the Elizabeth Arden Salon division, as well as Neiman Marcus. She strongly believed in giving back to society, and after retiring to the family farm in Whipple, Ohio, volunteering became an important part of her life. Donna was past president of the Marietta Welfare League, past president of the board of directors of the Alpha Xi Delta House, past master of the Order of the Eastern Star, past president of the Betsey Mills Club Trustees, past president of the Washington County Democratic Women’s Club, member of the Washington County Democratic Executive Committee, and a member of the Washington County Democratic Central Committee. Donna was a member of the Gilman Avenue Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim Malcolm, a cousin, Jack Hammerger, and her parents.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkesburg Homecoming Festival held its annual pageant this past weekend. Three new winners were crowned. According to pageant officials, 18 girls came out to participate in the events. There were three categories included Preteen, Teen and Queen. Delaney Roberts won the title of Teen Queen.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mound Cemetery in Marietta completed its two-year preservation project. Members of the organization came out to see the 26 new tombstones being placed Tuesday morning. The Washington County Historical Society’s tombstone preservation started the project two years ago. The start, the group walked through...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local law enforcement is excited to have “National Night Out” back next month. The event “National Night Out” will be back at the splash pad in Parkersburg after two years of being cancelled due to the pandemic. Event organizer, Debbie Jeffrey and...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A van overturned on I-77 after hydroplaning. Officials say that a call came in Monday morning at 11:59 am of a vehicle upside down at mile marker 179. According to Lieutenant George at the Wood County Sheriff’s office, the van was heading south bound on I-77...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wild and Wonderful Good Sams camping chapter held a fundraiser for the Ritchie County Humane Society. A joint bake sale was also held at the fundraiser to help collect money for the Humane Society. Good Sams President, Debra Marks, says she figured donations would be low...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The history and tradition of glass art in Ohio and West Virginia is why glass conventions like Rosie’s glass convention attract so many people. “Fenton glass has the legacy right over the river in West Virginia and so many people here were involved with it. It was such an important place it was where it was all shipped to places across the country and the world. So, it’s the natural place to come back to for a convention that is about the art glass that they made,” The Antique Nomad, George Higby, said.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Tuesday, July 26, a motion hearing for Hillary Dennison was held in Wood County at Judge Robert Waters’ courtroom. Dennison was indicted on two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of her fiancé and her father in February of 2021. The...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown high school has started the construction of the home sideline bleachers in their football stadium. This comes after the bleachers were evaluated and deemed unsafe. The school then started the removal of the bleachers in the Spring of this year. Athletic Director, Jill Bryant, says...
Comments / 0