ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Medical Moment: A new heart stimulation device

WNDU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Springgate got a look at some prehistoric fun you can have at the Elkhart County...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Ask the Doctor: First aid kits, melatonin, caffeine headaches

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Debra): “My daughter is heading to college in a few weeks. What medicine should I include in a first aid kit for her to take with her?”
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Indiana Marines collecting money to buy toys for Ukrainian children

INDIANA (WNDU) - Two members from the Elkhart Area Marines will travel overseas this fall to deliver toys to Ukrainian children displaced by Russia’s war. But Marines statewide are still on a mission to collect money to buy toys. “There’s a lot of restrictions on toys that have to...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Elkhart County, IN
Government
County
Elkhart County, IN
Local
Indiana Health
95.3 MNC

South Bend Animal Resource Center over capacity

The South Bend Animal Resource Center is in big need of some homes for animals in need due to cats that have taken over every kennel in their headquarters. They have so many cats, their dogs are currently living in offices, other rooms, and bathrooms. So, from now through the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Vouchers For School Shoes

The Salvation Army will distribute vouchers for school shoes for families in need on Aug. 3. Applications will be taken for vouchers at The Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Applicants must have an ID, proof of address and proof of children enrolled in school (K-12) in Kosciusko County. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is supporting the shoe vouchers through its annual Fruit & Nut Sale, and Shoe Sensation in Warsaw has been collecting socks and backpacks throughout the year. There are vouchers for 150 students, but donations will be accepted to provide for more students. Financial gifts may be sent to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1257, Warsaw, IN 46581 and put “School Shoes” in the memo line. For more information, go to Facebook: Warsaw Salvation Army. Pictured are Envoy Ken Locke, Salvation Army, and Courtney Howard, manager of Shoe Sensation.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Justin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Justin! He has been at the shelter since February. Justin, who...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘100 Women Who Care’ donates $10,000 for Rio’s Rainbow

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - 100 Women Who Care of Elkhart has chosen Rio’s Rainbow as the recipient of this quarter’s donation. Rio’s Rainbow will use this donation as financial support for counseling in Elkhart schools to prevent bullying and draw the community closer together. “100 Women Who...
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Heart#Stimulation#Fairs
inkfreenews.com

Part Of Main Street Closed Due To Large Bee Infestation

WARSAW — The 900 block of Main Street in Warsaw is closed due to a large honeybee infestation. The City of Warsaw sent out a press release on Tuesday, July 26, letting people know of the infestation. However, what was originally believed to be hornets was discovered to be honeybees.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Renaissance Festival coming to St. Joseph County Fairgrounds

The Michiana Renaissance Festival is coming to the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in South Bend. After two years, the Renaissance Festival is back at the new location, with unique vendors and Jousting. Organizers say that discounts for the event are offered, if attendees bring non-perishable food. For every item brought...
SOUTH BEND, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWFD responding to large fire at Goshen Road business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a large fire at a business in the 2500 block of Goshen Road Tuesday morning. FWFD Public Information Officer Adam O’Conner says crews responded around 10 a.m. to a building owned by Parker Towing, where plumes of smoke and flames were seen coming from the roof of the building.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

Red Cross to host blood drive in memory of late nursing student in Winamac. It comes after city council members voted unanimously to allow cannabis-related businesses within city limits Monday night. United Airlines adds extra flights for Notre Dame football home, road games. The airline is adding over a hundred...
WINAMAC, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WNDU

Elkhart County 4-H Fair sees high attendance for opening weekend

As Indiana lawmakers are considering a near total ban on abortion during a special session that kicked off on Monday, they are also considering a bill that aims to help with inflation. Police found a 25-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. Accidental shooting kills South...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
idesignarch.com

Contemporary Barn House Conversion With Rustic Interiors

A 19th century barn in Niles, Michigan near South Bend, Indiana was converted into a contemporary style home with an indoor lap pool. The original character of the barn was preserved while the exterior has been highly modernized. Designed by Northworks Architects, the spacious interior is decorated with a contemporary...
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

Niles motorcyclist hurt in crash on U.S. 31 in Miami County

A Niles man was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after state police say he drove through a red light and crashed into the side of an SUV. The collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Monday, July 25, on U.S.31 at Business 31 in Miami County. The preliminary crash investigation...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Cannabis coming to Dowagiac after city council passes ordinance

DOWAGIAC, Ind. (WNDU) - For the very first time, the Grand Old City of Dowagiac, Michigan is giving the green light on a new ordinance. “Last night, the city council took their final action on adopting a recreational marijuana ordinance within the community,” Dowagiac Assistant City Manager Amanda Sleigh told 16 News Now Tuesday.
DOWAGIAC, MI
22 WSBT

PET SEGMENT: An a-dog-able husky mix named Carl

He's a 6-month-old husky mix. Carl came into the shelter as a stray with two other dogs. He was very skittish and shy. Sara Kaszas, a South Bend Animal Resource center animal control officer, says Carl hadn't had much human interaction. But, as soon as he felt comfortable, he began giving lots of puppy kisses.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police Department National Night Out scheduled for August 2

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department's 2022 National Night Out is set for August 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. Elkhart residents are invited to Central Park to enjoy free food, family fun, a K9 demonstration, and more during National Night Out. The following businesses are sponsors and participants...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy