Feds: Indy-based meth and cocaine ring brought in drugs from California; 21 people indicted

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison after an arrest that stemmed from a welfare check in 2020. In September 2020, Broden Burgess was in the parking lot of a Kroger experiencing an apparent mental health crisis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived to find him incoherent.
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. – Eight more women filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Clark County sheriff, a former jailer and other unknown jail officers. The women claim the former jail officer, David Lowe, sold his jail key to male inmates for $1,000, giving them access to a female holding area where the women were raped, assaulted and harassed.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A Bartholomew County man is accused of stealing more than $3,500 in ammunition from a Shelbyville store. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to the theft of a large amount of ammunition around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22. It happened at the Rural King store in […]
Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that would ban abortion with limited exceptions. Indiana lawmakers add criminal penalties, tighter …. Indiana financial experts discuss Fed interest rate …. Aggressive driving operation. Colts training camp begins. Impact of inflation on health. Man accused of stealing more than $3,500 in...
Drugs were coming from California to Indianapolis, and being sold by a man named Keybo, says U.S. Atty. Zach Myers. He announced the indictment of Keybo and 20 other people Friday morning. The court documents say Keith “Keybo” Jones, 56, of Indianapolis, had his 12-year-old daughter involved in the operation.
INDIANAPOLIS — There will be extra patrols on the roads Wednesday looking out even more than normal for drivers going too fast and driving dangerous. Indiana is taking part in a six-state “Speed Awareness Day” enforcement campaign. Officers say they are not just looking to give people...
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Jeep Patriot involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Indy’s northeast side early Sunday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of E. 56th Street. Police said a vehicle was traveling east on 56th Street toward Interstate 465 when it struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – Investigators are searching for the suspects who shot and killed a veteran near his home in Delaware County last week. “This is just a completely random act of violence,” said Sheriff Tony Skinner of Delaware County. Friday afternoon, around 2 p.m., deputies were called...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana judge who has been mired in controversy since she was involved in an Indianapolis shooting in 2019 has resigned. Crawford County Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell's resignation was announced Monday in a news release from Indiana State Government. Bell had been suspended over the...
INDIANPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with 24 prior felony convictions was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Dariel Hill, age 57, was arrested on October 3 of 2020...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana judge whose career has been mired in controversy has resigned as circuit court judge and agreed to never seek nor accept a judicial office within the state of Indiana for the rest of her life. The resignation comes as part of an...
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman was killed in an accidental shooting in Howard Township Sunday. Deputies were called to the 3100 block of Detroit Road around 3 p.m. There they found Brittany Young, 35, shot. She later died from her injuries. The initial investigation found the...
INDIANAPOLIS – Two members of a high-profile drug ring that operated in Indianapolis learned their sentences. According to the Department of Justice, 33-year-old Jovan Stewart and 45-year-old Dwyatt Harris were members of a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking group that operated in Indianapolis from summer 2019 through March 2020. Stewart...
INDIANAPOLIS — If you got a text claiming that you have unclaimed money from the state, it is probably a scam. Detectives from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District are warning people about a scam they have gotten complaints about recently. The scam comes in the form of a text message claiming to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
ALAMEDA, Calif. — A vegan egg product is being recalled due to a possible listeria health risk. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recall involves JUST Egg Chopped Spring Greens. While the recalled lots tested negative for listeria, another lot that shares ingredients has tested positive. While...
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delaware County high school student is asking for help collecting jeans to give to students who can’t afford a new pair before school starts. We first told you about the “Fresh Threads” jeans drive last year, but this year they’ve partnered with local malls to help bring in the donations.
A three-year-old child who was rescued from her burning home on Friday has died of her burn injuries. The Marion County Coroner’s office says Ophelia Young died Monday at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. The fire happened just before 10AM Friday in the 400 block of East Michigan.
WESTPORT, Ind. — A car crash near the Westport Covered Bridge has resulted in three people being flown by helicopter to hospitals for emergency medical treatment. According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on County Road 1100 South not far from the Westport Covered Bridge which is located on Layton Drive.
Comments / 0