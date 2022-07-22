Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream: Channel, Start Time, How To Watch The Orioles-Yankees Game Online

It’s an AL East showdown as the Baltimore Orioles host the New York Yankees on Friday night!

The Yankees are hoping that their first-half magic continues over the final few months of the regular season. New York entered the All-Star break with the best record in baseball (64-28) and a comfortable 13-game lead over the Rays. Baltimore put together a strong first half too, exceeding expectations as they enter the second half of the season with an impressive 46-46 record. Which team will win the first matchup in this three-game series? We’re about to find out.

Unfortunately, tonight’s Yankees game won’t be available on Yes Network, but Decider’s here to provide you with all the streaming info you need. Here’s how to watch tonight’s Yankees-Orioles game live online.

IS THE YANKEES GAME ON YES NETWORK TONIGHT?

Nope. But the New York Yankees postgame show is scheduled to air at 10:00 p.m. ET on Yes Network.

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE YANKEES-ORIOLES GAME ON TONIGHT?

Tonight’s Yanks/Orioles game (July 22) will air on Amazon Prime and ESPN+. MLB.TV subscribers who live outside the Yankees’ television territory will also be able to stream the game.

WHAT TIME DO THE YANKEES/ORIOLES PLAY TONIGHT?

Tonight’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET. Prime Video’s coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH YANKEES VS ORIOLES ON AMAZON PRIME:

If you live in New York, Connecticut, north New Jersey, or northeast Pennsylvania, tonight’s Yankees/Orioles game will be available to stream on Prime Video, which is available for $14.99/month (or $139/year). A standalone Prime Video membership is also available for $8.99 per month. A 30-day free trial is available for eligible subscribers.

Additionally, tonight’s game will be available to stream on MLB.TV for subscribers living outside the Yankees’ territory. Available for $47.99/year or $24.99/month, MLB.TV is also available through Prime Video (and offers a seven-day free trial).

Additional Yankees/Prime Video streaming information can be found on the Yes Network’s website.