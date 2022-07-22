ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s tropical 40th birthday getaway with Nick Jonas

By Evan Real
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KD7Wh_0gpXnnIl00
Priyanka Chopra celebrated her milestone birthday with friends, family and husband Nick Jonas. priyankachopra/Instagram

Life’s a beach for Priyanka Chopra.

The actress celebrated her 40th birthday surrounded by friends and family during a tropical getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, planned by her husband, Nick Jonas.

Chopra — whose special day falls on July 18 — gave fans a glimpse inside the festivities in an Instagram post shared on Friday.

“Just a girl and her birthday squad! ✨ So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far),” she captioned a carousel of photos from the group vacation.

“The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my ♥️ @nickjonas,” Chopra continued, praising her pop star spouse. “Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl 💕.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WN8vR_0gpXnnIl00
Priyanka rung in her milestone year with loved ones in Mexico. priyankachopra/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04R7Hw_0gpXnnIl00
Priyanka rung in her milestone year with loved ones in Mexico. priyankachopra/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbMy1_0gpXnnIl00
Priyanka rung in her milestone year with loved ones in Mexico. priyankachopra/Instagram

Many of the “Unfinished” author’s snaps see her posing with loved ones at scenic locales, pools and restaurants.

One particularly sweet snap features Jonas, 29, carrying a slice of birthday cake as he nuzzles against Chopra, who is holding the couple’s six-month-old daughter, Malti Marie.

Malti’s face was strategically covered with a white heart emoji. Jonas and Chopra have been notably private about their child since her January arrival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BcBta_0gpXnnIl00
Jonas and Chopra posed with six-month-old daughter Malti Marie during the tropical festivities.

They even kept their surrogacy news under wraps until after Malti was born.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the duo wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

The mom of one concluded her post by thanking those who sent her well wishes as she enters a milestone year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whzH8_0gpXnnIl00
Chopra said she felt "truly special" during the trip. priyankachopra/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kcl9n_0gpXnnIl00
Chopra said she felt "truly special" during the trip. priyankachopra/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USsfK_0gpXnnIl00
Chopra said she felt "truly special" during the trip. priyankachopra/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXo78_0gpXnnIl00
Chopra said she felt "truly special" during the trip. priyankachopra/Instagram

“I’m so touched by all the birthday love I’ve received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special,” Chopra gushed.

“Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed ❤️.”

