ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Demi Lovato ‘rarely’ thinks about drugs anymore: ‘A beautiful thing’

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13L09H_0gpXnkea00
Demi Lovato said they “rarely” think about using drugs anymore after giving up their “California sober” lifestyle in December 2021. GC Images

Demi Lovato revealed they “rarely” think about using drugs anymore after being completely sober for nearly eight months.

“I’m in such acceptance of my life the way that it is that I really rarely think about substances, which is a beautiful thing and something that I never thought would happen to me,” the pop star said on Boston radio station Mix 104.1 on Thursday.

“And I just realized that none of it works for me. What’s come into my life is acceptance.”

Lovato — who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns — explained that it took them so long to completely cut off alcohol and drugs because they didn’t truly have the desire.

“I had people around me that wanted me to be sober,” the 29-year-old singer said. “I don’t think that I wanted it. And now, I made all the bargaining choices and I realized that none of it works for me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11D1Z3_0gpXnkea00
Lovato decided to be “California sober” following her 2018 overdose, but eventually quit drugs and alcohol completely.

Despite their near-fatal overdose in 2018, which caused them to suffer three strokes and a heart attack, Lovato maintained a “California sober” lifestyle and still drank alcohol and smoked weed in moderation.

However, in December 2021, Lovato announced that they “no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” crooner added, “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

To celebrate their new journey, Lovato made their most recent album, “Holy Fvck,” completely sober.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NoGEI_0gpXnkea00
Lovato said they made their new album, “Holy Fvck,” while completely sober.

“Ater going through even more stuff last year, I came out of treatment again and I realized, I really want to do this for myself and I want to make the best album possible, something that really represents who I am,” Lovato told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” in June.

“The best way to do that and the easiest way to do something the most authentic is to do it clean and sober. I made this album clean and sober. I can’t say that about my last album, but this one, I’m really, really proud about.”

Comments / 1

Related
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Actor Clifton Powell Speaks On His Son Dating Sasha Obama And The Advice He Gives Him To Treat Her Right

The Jr. Clifton and Sasha have been dating for over a year now. His dad says he tells his son often, "Treat Sasha like you would want somebody to treat your daughter." Sasha Obama has a boyfriend and it’s actor Clifton Powell’s son, 25-year-old Clifton Powell Jr. The senior Powell is now opening up about his son’s high-profile relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Harper's Bazaar

This Is How Jennifer Garner Really Feels About Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have finally gotten hitched—and their exes are feeling completely fine about the union. A source for Entertainment Tonight shared how exactly Jennifer Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018, and Marc Anthony, who was married to Lopez from 2004 to 2014, are processing Bennifer's latest relationship milestone.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart's son Alastair, 18, becomes a poster boy in his own right after starring in billboard advertising campaign for a luxury clothing brand

Sir Rod Stewart is not the only poster-boy in his family: the singer’s son Alastair is starring in an advertising campaign in Italy — at the age of just 16. ‘My little brother has his own billboard in Milan,’ gushes his half-sister, Ruby Stewart, 35, after seeing huge images of him plastered all over the world’s fashion capital.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Diamond Ring In Steamy Instagram Selfie

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got, she’s still Jenny from the block! Multi-hyphenate star Jennifer Lopez seemingly took the lyrics of her 2002 hit “Jenny From The Block” to a whole new level on Wednesday, June 29, posting a sultry selfie conspicuously featuring one notable accessory — a massive diamond ring. The snap, which Lopez shared with her more than 216 million Instagram followers, depicts the star seemingly sitting outdoors as she sported a timeless look consisting of a classic white button-down shirt, subtle earrings, and a light glossy lip, making her large, emerald-cut diamond accessory the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Clean And Sober#Alcohol#Beautiful Thing
marthastewart.com

A Witness Overheard Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Emotional Wedding Vows: "They Cried to Each Other"

While it's been mere days since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, their road to the altar has been decades in the making. And now, we have new insight into their intimate ceremony—and their sweet bond. Kenosha Portis, an employee at A Little White Chapel in Sin City, the location of the newlyweds' nuptials, shared that the whole event was "so exciting" to witness. "I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in. I started shaking a little bit, like, 'This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'" she said on Good Morning America.
LAS VEGAS, NV
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Paul and Karine’s Son Pierre Is Reported Missing: Everything We Know

Scary situation. 90 Day Fiancé alums Paul and Karine Staehle’s (née Martins) son Pierre Staehle was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8, In Touch can confirm. The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed to In Touch that the missing person’s report was taken out for Pierre, 3, on June 9. It is considered an open and active investigation at the time of publication.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
d1softballnews.com

Kylie Jenner ‘slams’ Travis Scott for letting smoke in his photos

After sharing some of his shots on Instagram on Monday, June 11, on which we saw smoke, the lovely American influencer claimed that her current boyfriend is behind this ‘anomaly’ in a tongue-in-cheek tone. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a ‘crazy’ love affair. A...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Here’s Hailey and Justin Bieber Passionately Kissing on Vacation in Lake Coeur d'Alene

Hailey and Justin Bieber are nearly four years into being married, but the two gave off newlywed honeymoon vibes when paparazzi photographed them passionately kissing in Idaho’s Lake Coeur d'Alene. Hailey opted to wear a striking blue one-piece for the occasion. The couple’s trip comes as Justin continues to recover from Ramsey Hunt syndrome, which originally paralyzed part of his face.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Happy In Her New Relationship'—Plus, Tristan Thompson’s Salty Response

Despite no official confirmation from Khloé Kardashian or any other members of her famous family, it’s still looking like she is moving on from ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson with a private equity investor she met through older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, the pair were introduced to each other at a dinner party – and we couldn’t be happier for her!
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

129K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy