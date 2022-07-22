ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Is Bill Murray About To Be Canceled? Speculation Mounts After His Dubious Exit From Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

By Greta Bjornson, Mark Graham
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042UXw_0gpXndTV00
Photo: Getty Images; Photo Illustration: Dillen Phelps

Bill Murray reportedly dropped out of Wes Anderson‘s upcoming movie Asteroid City after contracting COVID-19, Variety reports this afternoon. The (formerly?) beloved actor allegedly left the production after being diagnosed with the virus, not long before Asteroid City began filming … last September?!? Hmmmmm.

A source told the outlet that Murray was recast after he contracted COVID-19, and that Steve Carrell eventually replaced him during shooting of the Focus Features production in Spain.

Murray’s departure from Asteroid City is surprising considering his long history of collaboration with Anderson; the two have worked together on Rushmore, Moonrise Kingdom, The Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Royal Tenenbaums and more.

His exit also follows Murray’s recent on-set controversy from Aziz Ansari’s film, Being Mortal. Production on the project was halted in April over “inappropriate behavior” from Murray, whose interaction with a woman on set led to a formal complaint and a studio investigation.

Murray shared his side of the incident during an April interview with CNBC, in which he described their interaction as “a difference of opinion.”

“I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way,” Murray said. “The movie studio wanted to do the right thing so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it and so they stopped the production.”

Sources told Variety that Murray’s Being Mortal incident did not have “anything to do with” his exit from Asteroid City.

While Murray reportedly did not film any scenes for Asteroid City before he left the film, his comments from the BFI London Film Festival suggest otherwise, as David Franklin pointed out on Twitter.

More context: During a screening of The French Dispatch at the festival in October 2021, Murray shared details of Asteroid City, saying “It’s the usual cast of characters. We’re shooting it in Spain, about 45 minutes from Madrid. It’s fun out there, we’re having a nice time.” (Quotes per Screen Daily and Collider.)

So, what gives? If you ask us, something is rotten in Denmark Spain. Let’s go over this one more time.

  • First things first: According to these reports, Bill Murray exited Asteroid City, which started filming in Spain in September 2021, due to COVID-19. This seems suspect, especially for a star of Murray’s caliber, and his long-standing working relationship with Anderson. Many A-list movie stars have contracted COVID while filming movies during the pandemic, such as Robert Pattinson on The Batman and Tom Cruise on Mission: Impossible 7, and have come back to the set after quarantining. So why was Murray — who’s not exactly a day-player — forced to exit?
  • Next: If he was indeed bounced from the movie for COVID-related reasons, why was he talking about his participation in the movie in October of 2021 on the film festival circuit, and declaring “we’re having a nice time” on the set? Seems fishy.
  • Next: Why are we only JUST NOW finding out about this, 10+ months after the fact? Given the prominence of the coronavirus in all of our minds (and most of our bodies) over the last few years, it feels like it would have been BIG HEADLINES if a major movie star with 50 years worth of hilarious roles under his belt was asked to leave a high profile picture due to the coronavirus. And why are we finding out about this from a “source” on a Friday afternoon, a practice to obfuscate bad news that’s known in media circles as a “Friday news dump.” (Want another VERY recent example of a Friday news dump? Vince McMahon’s “retirement” from the WWE, which also happened this afternoon, just weeks after a slew of sexual assault allegations were filed against the embattled wrestling impresario.)

Uproxx’s Mike Ryan also seems to find the announcement … curious.

To use another popular adage, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. (There’s also a reported history of “fire” in the proximity of Murray; to wit, recall the infamous Lucy Liu fiasco from the Charlie’s Angels set.) While we don’t know the source of the fire quite yet, it certainly seems like Bill Murray’s career is starting to smolder.

Developing…

Comments / 1

Related
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Steve Carrell
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Aziz Ansari
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asteroid#Film Star#Variety#Focus Features#Fantastic#The Life Aquatic#The Royal Tenenbaums#Cnbc
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Tom Hanks ‘doesn’t understand’ why Tim Allen was replaced by Chris Evans in Lightyear

Tom Hanks has said he "doesn't understand" the decision to not have Tim Allen voice Buzz in Lightyear.Allen was replaced by Chris Evans for the Toy Story prequel.When asked about how he feels about his Elvis film going head to head with Lightyear in cinemas, Hanks expressed his disappointment at not being able to "go head to head" with Allen."I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen and then they didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t understand that", Hanks said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Buzz actor Tim Allen criticises Lightyear movie after being replaced by Chris EvansMona Hammond: Eastenders and Desmond's star dies aged 91ITV newsreader Bob Warman thanks viewers as he retires after 50 years of presenting
MOVIES
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy