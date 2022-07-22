Idaho’s record surplus: $1.4 billion. Little promises ‘more tax relief,’ ‘key investments’

BOISE, Idaho — The history of the stone steps on the face of the Lucky Peak Dam has kept people questioning their origin over the years. Construction on the dam began in 1949 as a way of controlling flooding along the Boise River, and was funded by the Flood Control Act of 1946. At the time, the barrier was made up of rolled, packed dirt more than 250 feet above the streambed.
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Congress last month passed its first major gun legislation in nearly 30 years — over the objections of every member of Idaho’s congressional delegation — and it will bring some changes in Idaho gun purchases and federal prosecutions, along with new funding for mental health and school safety programs.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The company that bought a troubled mega dairy plant in northern Oregon several years ago may be ready to give up their efforts toward reopening it, according to new documents that show repeated setbacks. Easterday Dairy has been repeatedly cited for failing to bring nitrate...
hand full of moneyPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Three United States senators believe that American families are in crisis. Many families are trying to make ends meet and children in America are experiencing poverty. According to The Atlantic, two-parent households where both parents work full-time today make up 46 percent of the population.
Idaho may not border the Pacific like our neighbors Washington and Oregon, but that doesn’t mean that there is a lack of great beaches across the state!. With over 2,000 lakes, it’s really no surprise that some of the beaches that border these spectacular bodies of water have attracted national attention. Fodors Travel put together a list of 15 beaches that they called “The Best Beaches in the U.S. That Are Nowhere Near the Ocean.” Take a peek at #6 on the list and you’ll see North Beach on the Idaho side of Bear Lake. Its naturally blue-green, clear water is what earned the lake itself the nickname “The Caribbean of the Rockies.”
For the past few years, we have seen the price of basic necessities absolutely skyrocket in Idaho. Particularly in the Treasure Valley, we are seeing locals become scared and frantic, as they realize that living here is quickly becoming unaffordable. Some of these basic necessities include:. Food. Gas. Buying or...
Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin has a message to liberals who are trying to turn Idaho blue. "Unfortunately for the left, I'm not going anywhere; she told us this morning in an exclusive interview. A look the popularity of Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin. Lt. Gov. McGeachin challenged Idaho Governor Brad...
It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
Investigated the stroke death rate in Idaho using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Editor’s note: This story is the second in a two-part series on white nationalism and extremism in Idaho. Some photos of messages in the timeline contain offensive and derogatory language. Extremists arrested en masse on June 11 in Idaho’s idyllic lakeside city of Coeur d’Alene came from all over...
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has ordered U.S. and State of Idaho flags to be flown at half-staff Friday after both pilots on board a helicopter that crashed Thursday afternoon in Lemhi County died. The U.S. Forest Service said the CH-47D Series Chinook helicopter crashed at about...
If we had a dollar for every time this happened, we could probably treat ourselves to a Hot Rock filet at Barbacoa. It just happened again!. We live in Southeast Boise. One of the many reasons we love that location is because it's so close to I-84. There’s a handful of ways to get to the Broadway on-ramp from our place, but after testing them all it seems like the quickest way to do it is using Linden to get from Boise Ave to Broadway. (And that route takes us past the Murder House which we love staring at.)
NEW YORK (AP) — A former U.S. congressman from Indiana, technology company executives, a man training to be an FBI agent, and an investment banker were among nine people charged in four separate and unrelated insider trading schemes revealed on Monday with the unsealing of indictments in New York City.
A Boise nonprofit organization is finding an uptick in unethical - and sometimes illegal - clauses in rental agreements. Some of these clauses, identified by the rental assistance nonprofit Jesse Tree, said property owners could enter a renter’s property without notice. That’s illegal in Idaho. Other clauses did...
This is gross. You've been warned. There are certain hazards one can expect to encounter whilst driving down a highway in Idaho. Perhaps a stray deer crossing lanes. A random tire sitting idly on the shoulder. That random piece of cardboard that's always flying around when cars drive over it. We've all seen these at least once in our lives, right? No big deal.
On Wednesday, an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire employee was checking trail cameras in an 8,000-acre, private pasture in the Kamela area of Umatilla County. The employee observed that the camera had taken photos of wolves harassing a 450 pound calf for several minutes on Tuesday morning, while its mother was present.
Just about every Oregonian has heard of Crater Lake, our only national park. In-the-know metro-area residents may have been to Lakeview, on the state’s southern edge, an important migratory corridor for Canada geese, where the high school teams compete as the Honkers. But it takes a real command of...
Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
Palmer Kellum: As a river homeowner and lifelong resident, hearing and seeing watercraft users comes with the territory.For over 60 years I've lived on the Willamette River, within three miles of Meldrum Bar. It's the best place in the world to live and, until recently, the best place to be a boater. In the past few years, Oregon's waterways have been inundated with regulations and ordinances. Our lakes and rivers are some of the most over-regulated in the country. Now there's another ordinance up for consideration. An egregious overreach that punishes all personal watercraft users for the actions of one...
Just yesterday, we shared that a journalist from Utah, on social media, shared that his time in Idaho was a little less than great--in fact, he compared us to a real life "Crazy Town". Sure, Idaho makes national news for some wacky things from time to time--but we're also a...
Comments / 2