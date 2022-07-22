ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho’s record surplus: $1.4 billion. Little promises ‘more tax relief,’ ‘key investments’

By CLARK CORBIN Idaho Capital Sun
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE — The state of Idaho officially ended the 2022 fiscal year...

