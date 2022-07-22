Rapid City man arrested following chase involving stolen pickup

A Rapid City man pleads guilty Friday in the death of 48-year old Harry Black Bear back in June of 2020 at an apartment off Mount Rushmore Road. Originally charged with second degree murder, 31-year old Lawrence Mexican pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in Seventh Circuit Court Friday morning. Mexican’s attorney told the court that Mexican got into a confrontation with Black Bear and Black Bear got knocked down. When he tried to get up, he says Mexican kicked him in the head twice. Police say Mexican was arrested the next day when he was found sleeping by the Civic Center with blood on his shoes and socks. Mexican faces up to life in prison, but as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agree to ask for no more than 30 years behind bars. He’s set to be sentenced August 24th.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO