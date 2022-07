As an amateur golfer who has a day job in insurance, Adam Renfroe knew the Higginbotham Texas State Open was going to be a challenge. “It’s fun, but nerve-racking,” Renfroe said. “It’s a lot harder than playing on Saturday morning with your buddies. It’s fun to go up against — some of these guys are really good — to kind of see how you stack up. So it’s just a thrill. Every little shot is hard. But it’s a good challenge.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO