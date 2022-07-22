Breaking News Podcast | Vince McMahon Retires From WWE

A new 8-K filing reveals payments from Vince McMahon. WWE posted an 8-K filing on July 25 announcing Preliminary Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2022. In the filing, it is revealed, "The Company has made a preliminary determination that certain payments that Vince McMahon agreed to make during the period from 2006 through 2022 (including amounts paid and payable in the future), and that were not recorded in the WWE consolidated financial statements, should have been recorded as expenses in the quarters in which those agreements were made (the “Unrecorded Expenses”). As of the date hereof, the Company has identified Unrecorded Expenses totaling approximately $14.6 million. All payments underlying the Unrecorded Expenses were or will be paid by Vince McMahon personally."

