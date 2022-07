Dwayne The Rock Johnson seemingly confirmed that Henry Cavill won’t be returning to the DCEU at this year’s San Diego Comic Con. This comes from his response to the question of whether Black Adam could defeat Superman. He said, “Pound for pound, they're pretty close. I guess it probably all depends on who is playing Superman; I'm just going to say that. I'll leave it at that." #BlackAdam vs. Superman will likely happen at some point, but whether it will be Henry Cavill Superman remains to be seen. In other news, Ryan Gosling reportedly wants to hop into the MCU as Ghost Rider, and Kevin Feige is on board … with bringing him into the MCU, that is. And finally, we get our first look at Riri Williams’ Mark 1 Ironheart suit, by way of this Funko Pop Vinyl figure.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO