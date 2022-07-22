ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE's Vince McMahon says he is retiring

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3EqD_0gpXktSW00

World Wrestling Entertainment impresario Vince McMahon announced Friday he is retiring amid an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the flamboyant showman who turned a small wrestling company into a worldwide entertainment business.

In a brief statement issued by WWE, McMahon said he is retiring as the company's chairman and CEO. He noted that he remains its majority shareholder.

McMahon stepped down temporarily as CEO and chairman of WWE in mid-June during an investigation into alleged misconduct. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

“At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful,” he wrote on Twitter.

There was no mention of the investigation in statement from the company based in Stamford, Connecticut. McMahon said his daughter, Stephanie, who was named interim CEO and chairperson last month, will serve as chairperson and share CEO duties with Nick Khan, who joined the company in 2020.

“Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always," he wrote in the statement, thanking WWE's generations of fans all over the world.

McMahon first stepped aside from the top positions last month after the Journal reported at the time that he had agreed to pay $3 million to a former paralegal who said he sexually harassed her on the job. He was supposed to continue overseeing WWE’s creative content during the companies investigation. But then the newspaper reported that McMahon had agreed to pay the significantly larger sum of $12 million.

Four women — all formerly affiliated with WWE — signed agreements with McMahon that bar them from discussing their relationships with him, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the deals and documents it reviewed. McMahon has said he is cooperating with the company's investigation.

McMahon has been the leader and most recognizable face at WWE for decades. When he purchased what was then the World Wrestling Federation from his father in 1982, wrestling matches took place at small venues and appeared on local cable channels.

The organization underwent a seismic transformation under McMahon with events like WrestleMania, a premium live production that draws millions of fervent viewers.

Revenue last year exceeded $1 billion for the first time and the company has television deals with Fox and NBCUniversal. Last month it announced a multiyear expansion of its original programming partnership with A&E.

WWE stars have become crossover sensations, including Hulk Hogan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and John Cena.

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time

Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn’t attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Shane McMahon Status After Vince McMahon Exit

Could Vince McMahon’s retirement pave the way for Shane McMahon’s return to WWE?. According to Fightful Select, Vince himself was said to have made the decision to part ways with his son following Shane’s involvement as a backstage producer in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. After dismissing Shane from the company, Vince went as far as to say that Shane “would never get another pop in this company as long as I’m around,” according to a person close to the former WWE Chairman. That same person said they fully believed Vince’s comments “were in the heat of the moment” and one can never rule out Shane eventually returning backstage to WWE.
MLB
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Appears on TODAY, Explains Why He Doesn't Want Any More Matches With Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash at SummerSlam this Saturday for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. The show marks the seventh pay-per-view (and third in the last year) where Reigns and Lesnar have been booked in one-on-one action and WWE has seemingly combatted some of the backlash to the latest match by advertising it as the last time they'll ever face each other. Reigns appeared on TODAY on Tuesday and explained why that's exactly what he wants.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Steve Austin
Person
John Cena
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Teases Return To Wrestling

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and some of them have since gone on to join other promotions. However, some names have yet to return to wrestling and CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE happens to be one of them. Recently the former WWE star took to Twitter to say that she hopes to return someday as her love for wrestling and the fans runs deep.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On WWE Superstar Being Written Out Of Storyline

In recent weeks fans have seen the Maximum Male Models storyline play out on SmackDown with Max Dupri at the forefront. However, it was recently reported by PWTorch that Max Dupri will no longer be part of the storyline moving forward. Fightful Select reports that Max Dupri was written out...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WWE reveals Vince McMahon made $14.6 million in payments related to misconduct allegations

WWE’s latest SEC filings revealed the full cost of payments Vince McMahon made to allegedly quiet incidents of sexual misconduct, and it’s several million dollars higher than any previous report. As noted by CNBC, the figure cited by WWE is $14.6 million: $2.6 million more than the Wall Street Journal had uncovered in the second of its two bombshell stories detailing the full extent of Vince McMahon’s efforts to cover up alleged affairs and misconduct with multiple women who were former WWE employees. The payments are having a direct effect on WWE’s required financial reporting, as the company said it would need...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former World Champion Reportedly Cusses Out Tony Khan And Asks For Release

Between All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor there’s an abundance of talent that are currently working with Tony Khan, but it looks like at least one name could be on his way out. Fightful Select reports that former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham asked for his release ahead...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Wall Street Journal
MMAmania.com

Amanda Nunes understands Dana White’s critique: ‘I gotta get my s—t together’

Amanda Nunes believes there’s some truth to Dana White’s recent comments regarding her drive to remain the best in the world. UFC 269 in Dec. 2021 saw history made as Nunes suffered a shocking second round rear-naked choke submission loss to Julianna Pena, dropping her Bantamweight title in the process (watch full fight). The first round of the bout was business as usual for “The Lioness,” handily thumping away on “The Venezuelan Vixen.” However, the second round was a completely different story as the champion appeared quickly drained and began engaging in a slugfest that ultimately caused her demise.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

WWE reveals plan after finding new Vince McMahon payments

The sports world was shocked last week when WWE CEO Vince McMahon retired after over 40 years in that role with the company. That move came with the WWE board of directors continuing to investigate McMahon for misconduct allegations, along with doling out more than $12 million in non-disclosure agreements over the past 16 years. And Monday saw a notable new development there, with WWE announcing in a SEC filing that it would “restate some of its financial results” after unrecorded payments from McMahon.
WWE
ABC News

ABC News

756K+
Followers
167K+
Post
422M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy