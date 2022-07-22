ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquoketa, IA

Camp Shalom praised for quick response, evacuation after Maquoketa shooting

By Shannon Moudy
cbs2iowa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAQUOKETA, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — As investigators continue to piece together an apparent triple homicide and suicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park Friday, parents are praising a nearby summer camp for its quick action. Camp Shalom is about a mile away from the site of the...

cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Family member: fatal Maquoketa shooting ‘100% random’

The town of Pocahontas is located about 140 miles northwest of Des Moines, and it got to host RAGBRAI for the first time this year. Case of fallen Iowa State Trooper to be heard on Capitol Hill. Updated: 1 hour ago. The case of a fallen Iowa State Trooper will...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

House fire on Cedar Rapids southeast side

Crews were called to reports of a grease fire at 373 15th Street SE Monday afternoon. Iowa's News Now crews say three fire engines, one ambulance and on rescue unit were on scene. The fire department did not run any water lines but was venting smoke out of the home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being killed while camping. Felicia Coe was camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park last week with her boyfriend and his 16 and 11-year-old sons when a gunman entered the tent of the Schmidt, shooting and killing three of them.
MAQUOKETA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Maquoketa, IA
Maquoketa, IA
Crime & Safety
We Are Iowa

Parents, 6-year-old girl fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Their bodies were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Des Moines.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fundraiser For 9-Year-Old Survivor of Shooting At Maquoketa Caves State Park

(Cedar Falls, IA) — Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say, Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler, and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening, more than 163 thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Woman called 911 after alerted to Maquoketa Caves shooting by boy

It’s now been three days since the murder-suicide shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park that claimed the lives of three people and the shooter. Sunday night, we brought you more new information about the tragedy, including new details on the victims. The Schmidt family, 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah...
MAQUOKETA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#Shalom#Summer Camp#Violent Crime
cbs2iowa.com

Marion project says endangered monarch's numbers are an alarm to heed

MARION, Iowa — The monarch butterfly is one of the newest members on the endangered species list. The International Union for Conservation of Nature added them last week, and it's making the work of one group in Marion even more important. A non-profit organization called Monarch Research Project is...
MARION, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Speeding truck stolen in Bettendorf; 2 charged

A 23-year-old Eldridge woman and a 42-year-old man from Manhattan, Kansas, face charges after Iowa State Patrol found them in a truck reported to be stolen out of Bettendorf. Andrea Ketelsen, of Eldridge, and Joshua Heinz, of Manhattan, Kansas, each face a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say.
BETTENDORF, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
cbs2iowa.com

Motorcyclist injured after flat bed truck ignores stop sign

A 40-year-old man is now recovering after his motorcycle collided with a flat bed truck that failed to stop at a stop sign. On Tuesday morning just before 9am, emergency crews were called to an accident at the intersection of Prairieburg Road and Monticello Road. Police concluded a 30-year-old driver...
LINN COUNTY, IA
superhits106.com

Teen Injured in ATV Crash

Authorities said a teen from Sherrill was injured when the ATV that he was driving rolled several times before striking a vehicle Saturday in the Sherrill area. 15 year old Brody Schmitt was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. According to a Sheriff’s Department report, the crash happened Saturday on South Mound Road. The report states that Schmitt was northbound when he lost control of the ATV. It rolled several times before striking a vehicle driven by 68 year old Wayne Hess of Sherrill, south on South Mound Road. Schmitt was cited with failure to have a valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of liability and operation of an ATV on a roadway.
SHERRILL, IA
KCRG.com

Investigation in Marion after gunshots heard

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are looking into an incident involving gunshots after daybreak on Sunday. At around 7:37 a.m., the Marion Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the area of Lincoln Drive and 11th Avenue. Officers said that they were able to find multiple shell casings. Interviews with nearby witnesses said that a red car and red sport utility vehicle might have been driving northbound on Lincoln Drive immediately after the incident.
MARION, IA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gunman kills 3 at rural Iowa state park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Three people died at Maquoketa Caves State Park following a shooting early Friday morning. The suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. and later found three people dead at the park, located 60 miles east of Cedar Rapids.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...

Comments / 0

Community Policy