West Linn, OR

Former West Linn Police Dept. Sergeant Convicted of Official Misconduct

By The Skanner Editorials
The Skanner News
The Skanner News
 4 days ago
SALEM, OREGON — Former West Linn Police Department Sergeant Tony Reeves has been convicted of official misconduct in the first degree related to Reeves’ 2017 investigation of Michael Fesser, a Black man, who was an employee of A & B Towing in Portland. Reeves pled no contest to official misconduct on...

The Skanner News

The Skanner News

Portland, OR
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest.

