High winds and stormy weather on Lake Michigan ripped sails worth thousands of dollars and broke equipment but failed to prevent Scott Sellers, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah and their eight-person team of sailors from winning first-in-class during the race from Chicago to Mackinac. "I have never seen a weather radar covering this expanse of thunderstorms," Scott Sellers told the Free Press on Monday morning. "It was nonstop for seven to eight hours." ...

