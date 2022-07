For the past several years, there’s been a lot of discussion regarding the city’s implementation of Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) technology. This state-of-the-art metering technology, also called “smart meters,” allows water and electric meters to be read remotely. There are many benefits of this system, including alerting the city and customers about power outages and possible water leaks. As we near the completion of implementing AMI, I asked Nikki Gregory, Statesville’s IT director, to give us more details on AMI’s benefits and the importance of setting up your customer portal. It’s important information, and I think you will enjoy her play on words with the acronym AMI.

