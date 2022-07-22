ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Free Parking for Low-Wage Workers in Portland

By Chantel
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Parking in Portland is not always easy. Going up and down streets to try to find an open spot, can be very annoying. Sometimes you can find yourself circling around one area for 15 minutes before you are finally able to grab a spot. However, once you park you most likely...

949whom.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

After 15 years, Augusta growing impatient with Arsenal developer

A sign at the entrance of the Kennebec Arsenal in Augusta describes the vision for the future of the former historic military installation purchased by a private developer in 2007. “National historic landmark offers vibrant riverfront campus for boutique hotel, condos, restaurant, retail and office space,” says the sign posted...
AUGUSTA, ME
94.9 HOM

Mainers Infuriated With Constant Sewage Leaks Closing This Maine Harbor

Something stinks over at Wells Harbor right now in Maine -- literally. Over the last couple of weeks, the Wells Police Department has had to post notifications about issues of sewage leaks that have led to the essential closing of the Harbor. It all started just two weeks ago on July 8, when the Wells Police Department posted about the initial sewage leak that had restricted swimming, fishing, or shellfish harvesting between the Jetty.
WELLS, ME
travelingmom.com

Inn at Diamond Cove Review: A World Away in Maine’s Casco Bay

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Looking for an extra special place to stay when visiting Portland, Maine? The Inn at Diamond Cove is a boutique hotel in a converted military barracks on a car-free island in Casco Bay. Spend your day exploring the island’s coves by bike or nap on your room’s shady balcony. Follow your meal at the Inn’s destination restaurant with a glass of wine by the fire pit. It’ll give you all the feels of a stay at a friend’s New England summer house.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Traffic
Local
Maine Traffic
Portland, ME
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Street Parking#Free Parking#Parking Meters#Parking Spaces#Traffic Accident#Bangor Daily News
mainepublic.org

State moves ahead with plans to demolish historic Frank J. Wood bridge connecting Topsham and Brunswick

The Maine Department of Transportation believes it has cleared the last legal hurdle to its plans for replacing the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham. The state says it has received an analysis from the Federal Highway Administration that confirms the long-term cost of rehabilitating the existing bridge would be 53% more than the cost to replace it with a new bridge.
TOPSHAM, ME
The Center Square

Maine nurses to vote on union decertification

(The Center Square) – Nurses at one of Maine's largest hospitals will vote next month on whether to drop union representation they approved more than a year ago. A proposal would decertify the Maine State Nurses Association as the union representative for about 2,000 registered nurses working at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, the flagship hospital for the state's Medicaid program, and other locations. Voting is expected Aug. 17 or 18.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine’s the place to be when the world is on fire

Fact is, though, it’s been hot here, too. At the end of last week we had temps in the ‘90s. Very unusual. My sister and brother-in-law squatted at our place when their rental became too hot. I was at Ames True Value - the BEST hardware store in...
WISCASSET, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
102.9 WBLM

Two Huge Rock Shows Just Added To Maine’s Concert Calendar

Two huge shows have just been added to Maine's Concert Calendar. Thursday, September 22nd -On Sale: Friday, July 25, 10 AM. And the second huge concert announcement.... Merrill Auditorium on Wednesday, October 19th-On Sale: Friday, July 29, 10AM. Here's the full concert calendar for Classic Rock shows in New England.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Cool Off This Summer With an Incredible Swimming Hole Under a Covered Bridge in Maine

In Maine, most of us are not blessed with a pool in our backyards or season passes to our favorite water park. What we are blessed with is a ton of water options to cool off when the summer temperatures start getting a little too hot and sticky. One of those options is something that may check a couple of boxes for you: a chance to see a covered bridge AND enjoy a swimming hole that exists right next to it.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Funtown in Saco, Maine, Holding Another Adults-Only Night in August

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Story Land must be flattered, then. Years ago, Story Land was the first amusement park to hold an adults-only night in their space that typically invites children. Any theme park gets nervous at the unknown, and Story Land wasn't sure if it would be a big hit. It ended up being a massive hit, so much so that Story Land decided to hold four adults-only nights in 2022. After seeing the buzz Story Land was getting, Funtown decided to try their hand at an adults-only night on July 16, and before the date even arrived, tickets had sold out. The laws of supply and demand called for Funtown to bring another adults-only night to the table, and they've agreed.
SACO, ME
The Maine Writer

Larger than life road trip

While Maine is well known for its rocky coastlines, Acadia National Park, and lobster, you can also find many interesting and quirky large statues and figures in your travels around the state. Take a larger-than-life road trip this summer and discover these interesting roadside attractions.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine police group’s endorsement of Golden could undercut key GOP attack

Maine's largest police union is "splitting the ticket" this year by endorsing Republican former Gov. Paul LePage and Democratic Congressman Jared Golden in a state where voters are known for their willingness to look past party labels. But the Golden endorsement could undercut a popular line of attack from Republicans...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy