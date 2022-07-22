Cause revealed in I-81 Lancaster church bus crash

VICTIM EXTRICATED FROM VEHICLE – First responders (at top and left) from the Perkiomen Fire Company and Limerick Fire Department worked Thursday (July 21, 2022) shortly after 7:30 p.m. to extricate a driver trapped inside a car, following a single-vehicle crash on Township Line Road near Bartlett Drive in Perkiomen. The vehicle was discovered off the highway in a ditch, and a tree had fallen across the asphalt. They needed to saw through trunks and limbs to reach the car, and then used tools to free the victim. The incident was investigated by Pennsylvania State Police. It took about 45 minutes to clear. A similar accident reportedly occurred at nearly the same location only days earlier.

LIMERICK, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO