Lancaster, PA

Cause revealed in I-81 Lancaster church bus crash

pahomepage.com
 4 days ago

WFMZ-TV Online

Person fatally struck by train in Sinking Spring

SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A woman died after being hit by a train in Berks County. The train hit the 62-year-old shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday at the crossing at Woodrow Avenue in Sinking Spring, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not...
SINKING SPRING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Group rescued after becoming lost along Schuylkill riverbank

PORT CLINTON, Pa. - Emergency crews helped get a group of people to safety after they become disoriented along the Schuylkill River late Sunday night. A group of seven went in the river Sunday afternoon in the Port Clinton area, near the border of Schuylkill and Berks counties, said Hamburg Fire Chief Jarrod Emes.
PORT CLINTON, PA
abc27.com

Horses, goat rescued from Cumberland County farm

UPPER FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple animals were rescued from a Cumberland County farm in an animal cruelty investigation. Pennsylvania State Police say on July 22 they received a tip regarding malnourished horses at a small farm. Troopers responded and met with the owner’s son, who was left to care for the property while the owner was away.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Knoebels employee hit by vehicle in parking lot

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Police are investigating after a Knoebels employee was hit by a car in the parking lot. Officials say on Saturday night, the driver of a Dodge Ram truck hit the employee while they were directing traffic. According to Skook News, witnesses allege the incident...
ELYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

York County man killed in skid loader accident identified

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s office responded to a fatal skid loader accident on Sunday morning. At 11:15 a.m. the coroner’s office responded to the 200 block of Gemmill Road where a 35 year old man was found deceased. The coroner’s office says the man had been operating a skid loader when it rolled over, causing him to be caught in the equipment.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash shuts down US 222SB near Lancaster

(WHTM) – A crash shut down US 222 southbound near Lancaster on Monday afternoon. The accident was between the exit to PA 272 – Oregon Pike and Exit US 30W/PA 283W/US 222 South. All lanes were closed due to the crash and traffic was redirected off the highway....
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to incident in Peach Bottom, York County

PEACH BOTTOM, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office is responding to an incident in Peach Bottom Township. York County 911 dispatchers say emergency crews responded to the 100 block of Gemmill Road just after 11 a.m. on Sunday. Officials could not give information on the nature of the...
PEACH BOTTOM, PA
sanatogapost.com

Perkiomen, Limerick Crews Free Victim from Crash

VICTIM EXTRICATED FROM VEHICLE – First responders (at top and left) from the Perkiomen Fire Company and Limerick Fire Department worked Thursday (July 21, 2022) shortly after 7:30 p.m. to extricate a driver trapped inside a car, following a single-vehicle crash on Township Line Road near Bartlett Drive in Perkiomen. The vehicle was discovered off the highway in a ditch, and a tree had fallen across the asphalt. They needed to saw through trunks and limbs to reach the car, and then used tools to free the victim. The incident was investigated by Pennsylvania State Police. It took about 45 minutes to clear. A similar accident reportedly occurred at nearly the same location only days earlier.
LIMERICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SEPTA train fatally hits person at Pennbrook station in Lansdale

LANSDALE, Pa. – A SEPTA train fatally struck an individual Sunday morning at the Pennbrook station in Lansdale, Montgomery County. A representative for SEPTA said the train operator was unable to stop the train in time to avoid hitting the person. The train was headed to Center City Philadelphia.
LANSDALE, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County church burglarized, crosses sold as scrap

WILLIAMSTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A gold monstrance, a cross, and multiple crucifixes were stolen from a Dauphin County church and sold for scrap. Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens responded to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church on July 24 for a reported burglary. State Police say...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Coroner called to rescue situation in York County

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The coroner been has called to the scene of a rescue incident in Peach Bottom Township, according to York County Dispatch. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man dies while swimming in Youghiogheny River

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man died while swimming in the Youghiogheny River in Perry Township, Fayette County. According to Fayette County 911, first responders were dispatched to the scene along Layton Road at around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. The Fayette County coroner's office says 29-year-old David Koker of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Swimmer's body pulled from Youghiogheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 29-year-old drown when he attempted to swim across the Youghiogheny River. State police tell KDKA that 29-year-old David Koker of Dillsburg was vacationing with his family when he tried to swim across the river. Family members tried to rescue him but were unsuccessful. Koker slipped under...
PITTSBURGH, PA

