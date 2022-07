Leighton Accardo was always surrounded by baseball. Her father, Jeremy Accardo, was a Major League Baseball player, with stops at the San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, and Cleveland Indians. He has also coached in the Mets and Brewers organizations. “She grew up on the field,” Carly Accardo, Leighton’s mother, said. “She...

GILBERT, AZ ・ 16 MINUTES AGO