HERE WE GO!!!! It is that time again and the first order of business is to all get together and get on the same page with Vermilion Sailor Athletics philosophies, goals, rules, and the logistics of the fall season. All parents and student-athletes in a fall sport in grades 9-12 are invited to attend. High school coaching staffs will also be there. We are meeting on August 4th at 5:30pm in the high school auditorium. Although this is a mandatory OHSAA meeting, it is always a good thing for everyone to hear the same messages at the same time from one voice. We will start on time and be sure to sign in when you enter the auditorium.

VERMILION, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO