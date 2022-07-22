ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Glitch causes temporary issue for Gloucester beach parking passes

By Katrina Kincade
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iAlC1_0gpXgXo800

Glitch causes temporary issue for Gloucester beach parking passes 02:16

GLOUCESTER -- The new reservation system for the Gloucester Public Beaches is leaving some beachgoers confused and frustrated. A glitch in the system on Thursday caused them to oversell tickets but fortunately, everything was cleared up for Friday.

"They were unavailable this morning and last night but we booked it a few days ago," Kelly Parish told WBZ-TV.

She's from Florida where they don't have to reserve spaces at beaches. And thought it was a strange system.

"I don't like it. I don't like it. I feel like it's weird for such a small area," she explained.

Last year it was first-come, first-serve but this year the city changed to an online reservation system . Usually, on a hot day like Friday, the parking lot would be full already. But because of the online reservation system, people can show up whenever they want for their spot, leaving seemingly empty spots. And the city doesn't resell spots after people leave.

"I wouldn't mind it if someone who came up later in the day, maybe doesn't have anything to do and doesn't mind a later beach day, if they sold it. If I'm leaving someone else might as well enjoy the beach," regular Gloucester beach goer, Maddi Dube said.

But overall, Maddi and her mother Jodie like the new system. They said it made for an easy day, where they could sleep in before going to the beach.

"Before if you didn't get here by 7:00 a.m. or 7:30 a.m. you weren't getting in," Maddi said. Once, in a previous year, they drove an hour to get to the beach and were the last car let in, at 6:45 a.m..

"Now at least if you get a spot you're guaranteed to get in here," Maddi's mom, Julie said.

But it has proven to be an issue for not only people who show up without a reservation and see an empty lot that's technically sold out, but also for the concession stand operators.

"This year parking has been difficult because they switched it which I understand is best for the neighbors, the towns, and everyone else without the lines," concession stand operator, Robert Lemos told WBZ-TC.

The new system has made it harder for business because it limits how many people from out-of-town can come to the beach in a day. He said during the 4th of July, he only made 25% of what he normally does.

"If this parking lot was filled by 5 minutes to 9:00 a.m. you would come to the beach and have your cooler, but by noon you've already gone through your stuff, you're up coming to get something," he explained.

We tried to get someone from the Gloucester Public Works Department to explain the confusion around the reservation system, but no one was available to speak.

For both Robert and beach goers, they told us what would clear up the confusion is just some consistency and communication.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Plymouth harbormaster issues warning after whale lands on boat

PLYMOUTH - For the last week, experts say three humpback whales have been frolicking very close to shore in Plymouth, probably because that's where the baitfish are schooling. But a near tragedy has the harbormaster warning boaters.Justin Enggasser was on a boat less than 100 feet away with his son when a breaching whale landed on the bow of another fishing boat. "Total shock," Enggasser said. "Can't believe it's that close to a boat, that close to us, and especially when it landed on the boat it was just shocking."The group of boaters had seen the humpbacks breach nearby minutes earlier,...
PLYMOUTH, MA
bostonchefs.com

Mooo….Burlington is Open

North Shore fans of Jamie Mammano’s elegant Mooo…. steakhouses in Beacon Hill and the Seaport can happily skip the drive into the city to get their aged sirloin fix closer to home as Mooo…. Burlington is now open at 86 Cambridge Street in Burlington. The space has been completely renovated following the closing of L’Andana (also a part of Mammano’s Columbus Hospitality Group) to include neutral grey and sand tones, custom tweed wallpaper, warm lighting and an all new lounge area. In addition to the main dining area there are also three fully appointed private dining rooms that can seat between 12-45 people.
BURLINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glitch#Wbz Tv
CBS Boston

Dozens forced out of homes in rooftop condo fire in Roxbury

BOSTON - About 50 people were forced out of their homes early Wednesday when a huge fire tore apart the roof of their condominium complex in Roxbury.A person walking by noticed flames coming from the roof of the 5-story building at the corner of Northampton and Reed streets around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.Firefighters ran hoses up ladders to get to the roof and put out the fire. All residents and pets got out safely and no one was hurt."A good aggressive attack today saved this building." Deputy Fire Chief Michael Hocking told reporters.The Red Cross is now working with the residents to get them a place to stay because there's now water damage in the building.There's no word yet on what caused the fire. 
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Whale breaches, lands on fishing boat off Plymouth, Massachusetts

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A whale struck a fishing boat off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sunday in an area where whales have been spotted several times in the past week. A viewer captured photos of the whale as it breached with several fishing boats nearby. The whale landed on one of the boats, causing the bow to dip down into the water.
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Methuen store on lucky streak when it comes to winning lottery tickets

METHUEN -- A Methuen convenience store is on a lucky streak that customers are hoping to cash in on. "We're the number one lottery agent in the state," said Tony Amico, owner of Ted's Stateline Mobile in Methuen. "I don't take that for granted." "They're big winners. They sell a lot of winners here," said Thomas Perry of Methuen. "It's a winner. They win a lot in this store. Very good," said Joan Desell of Salem, New Hampshire.The store is gearing up for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing."If you look out at our parking lot it's full. I have three people...
METHUEN, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA confirms Red Line train rolled into Braintree Station causing delays

BOSTON -- The MBTA confirmed another concerning incident on Monday. A Red Line train accidentally rolled out of the yard and into Braintree Station. According to the MBTA, crews were moving the train around 5:30 a.m. when an issue with the brakes caused it to roll 800 feet. No one was hurt. The incident caused delays for commuters Monday morning. An investigation is now underway to make sure procedures for moving trains were properly followed. 
BRAINTREE, MA
CBS Boston

Water bans become more common in Massachusetts as drought worsens

PEMBROKE - Towns in the Boston area are running low on water. The signs of drought are just about everywhere - front lawns are torched, reservoirs are low, and the lack of rain is forcing more towns and cities to impose water bans."We are at a critical stage where we need people to conserve. No outdoor water whatsoever," said Pembroke Town Manager Bill Chenard. "We can pump about 1.8 million gallons a day. We have tanks that store 1.55 million gallons a day, but any time you exceed the 1.6 to 1.8, you're drawing down those tanks. When those tanks...
PEMBROKE, MA
CBS Boston

SJC rules for Boston in fight with Quincy over plan to rebuild Long Island Bridge

BOSTON -- Boston won the Supreme Judicial Court's ruling to build a new bridge to Long Island. The court has ruled the city's plan holds more weight than the objections from the Quincy Conservation Commission. Boston closed the bridge connecting Quincy to Long Island in 2014 and removed it in 2015 over safety concerns. When the bridge closed, access to the Long Island shelter and other programs was cut off for people experiencing homelessness and substance abuse. Even though the programs relocated, advocates say the needs are great and replacing them on Long Island would help a lot of people. 
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Hampton Beach remains busy despite poor air quality weekend

HAMPTON, N.H. — Sea breeze in Hampton allows beachgoers to beat the weekend heat, but officials said the wind is bringing air pollution ashore. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services issued an air quality advisory Saturday and Sunday for Rockingham County. Chief Scientist Jeffrey Underhill said heat wave...
HAMPTON, NH
MassLive.com

Massachusetts paddleboarder captures moment whale hits boat on video

A paddleboarder in Massachusetts was certainly in the right place at the right time. Bob Babcock, a Plymouth man, was paddleboarding Friday morning when he spotted multiple whales swimming around a boat people were fishing from. He was able to fish his phone out and capture the aquatic mammals on video, recording the moment one of them hit the boat.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
66K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy