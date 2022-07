I was cruising around Greenfield the other day and noticed the construction at the old Greenfield Grammar School, which is what back many years ago we called the present-day Mary Chapa Academy. I noticed that the buildings being renovated were a couple of the same classrooms I attended back in 1957 through 1966, and I thought it a good thing but at the same time lamented that such effort wasn’t taken back in 1965 when the main building of the school was demolished to make way for new buildings. I was to see this type of demolition then construction twice more, at King City Joint Union High School and later at Hartnell Junior College.

