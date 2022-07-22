Man gets life without parole in 2018 shooting of Gates man

GATES — A man charged in the December 2018 shooting death of a Gates County man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Terrell J. Parker, 35, was found guilty of 1st degree murder for the shooting death of Isaac J. Hawk, an employee with the Gates County Clerk of Superior Court said Friday. Hawk was 31 at the time of his death.

Parker’s trial in Gates Superior Court began Monday and concluded Thursday, with Judge Wayland Sermons Jr. presiding. After the jury announced its verdict, Sermons sentenced Parker to life without parole, the state’s mandatory sentence for a conviction of 1st degree murder. The exception would be a case of 1st degree murder that was being tried as a capital case.

Trying the case for the state was assistant District Attorney Jeff Cruden, who also is District Attorney-elect for the First Judicial District.

According to Cruden, Hawk was shot several times outside his home while his 13-year-old son was present. The son, who is now 17, testified at this week’s trial, Cruden said.

The shooting occurred early in the morning of Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, outside Hawk’s home off Adams Landing Road in Corapeake, according to previous news accounts.

Parker and two other men — Dominique Hathaway and Marcus Walton — were arrested the same day and charged with 1st degree murder. Hathaway is still awaiting trial and Walton’s charge has been dismissed, Cruden said.