ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Advance

Man gets life without parole in 2018 shooting of Gates man

By By Chris Day Multimedia Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

GATES — A man charged in the December 2018 shooting death of a Gates County man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Terrell J. Parker, 35, was found guilty of 1st degree murder for the shooting death of Isaac J. Hawk, an employee with the Gates County Clerk of Superior Court said Friday. Hawk was 31 at the time of his death.

Parker’s trial in Gates Superior Court began Monday and concluded Thursday, with Judge Wayland Sermons Jr. presiding. After the jury announced its verdict, Sermons sentenced Parker to life without parole, the state’s mandatory sentence for a conviction of 1st degree murder. The exception would be a case of 1st degree murder that was being tried as a capital case.

Trying the case for the state was assistant District Attorney Jeff Cruden, who also is District Attorney-elect for the First Judicial District.

According to Cruden, Hawk was shot several times outside his home while his 13-year-old son was present. The son, who is now 17, testified at this week’s trial, Cruden said.

The shooting occurred early in the morning of Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, outside Hawk’s home off Adams Landing Road in Corapeake, according to previous news accounts.

Parker and two other men — Dominique Hathaway and Marcus Walton — were arrested the same day and charged with 1st degree murder. Hathaway is still awaiting trial and Walton’s charge has been dismissed, Cruden said.

Comments / 0

Related
WTKR News 3

Norfolk man sentenced to 30 years for being felon in possession of firearm, cocaine

NORFOLK, Va.- A Norfolk man will serve 30 years in prison after he was found to be in possession of several firearms and multiple bags of cocaine. According to court documents, on October 6, 2017, 37-year-old Demetrius Antwon McGregor was arrested on a warrant in front of his apartment. Arresting officers recovered a loaded Sig Sauer handgun from his waistband; McGregor is a nine-time convicted violent felon, meaning he was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#1st Degree Murder#Prison#Violent Crime#Gates Superior Court
WAVY News 10

Authorities ID child found in Yorktown, reunite him with family

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies have identified a child found Monday morning wandering in Yorktown and reunited him with his family. “We would like to thank everyone who stopped to help or who shared this information to get the child identified! He is being reunited with his family,” the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said just before noon Monday after sharing a photo of the boy and asking for the public’s help.
YORKTOWN, VA
rrspin.com

Roanoke Rapids man wanted in gaming center heist

A Roanoke Rapids man is wanted in an armed robbery which occurred Friday at Klix Internet Cafe. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Kunta Shearin faces a count of armed robbery in the crime which occurred around 1:45 p.m. at the business off Julian R. Allsbrook Highway. The police...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
13News Now

Norfolk police: Woman hurt after shooting on B Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman hurt Monday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, police responded to the 700 block of B Avenue at 8:55 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots. When they got there, they found a...
NORFOLK, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
823
Followers
1K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy